The highlights of Robert Durst’s life can be summed up in his own words: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Durst, a 1965 Lehigh alumnus, businessman, former Brown and White business manager and alleged serial killer is on trial at the age of 78, Reuters reported.

With both an HBO documentary series and movie based on his life, Durst might hold a high rank as one of Lehigh’s most infamous alumni.

Durst is accused of shooting his longtime best friend Susan Berman in the back of the head at her California home.

It is thought that Durst allegedly killed Berman over information she knew about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who went missing in 1982.

Durst was acquitted of murder charges in 2003 regarding the death of Morris Black, Durst’s neighbor.

The trial began two weeks ago and has included evidence such as recordings from the documentary series, “The Jinx,” and film, “All Good Things.”

Additional evidence has consisted of a latex mask used by Durst to disguise himself and images of soup: one with a singular cockroach and another infested with them to illustrate the effect of multiple lies.

Lying is something that Durst, himself, admitted to doing several times. The narrative told by the prosecution heavily relies on this notion and recording references.

The defense for Durst has attempted to downplay the significance of lying compared to murder and discredits his recorded confession in “The Jinx.”

The jury is expected to deliberate this week after cross examination and closing arguments from both sides.

This is a developing story. Please check back with The Brown and White for updates.