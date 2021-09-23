Families came together at Lehigh for an array of school events to celebrate Family Weekend, Sept. 17 through 19.

The weekend kicked off Friday with the Brown & White BBQ on the UC lawn. There was food and entertainment along with unveiling the Class of 2022’s numbers in front of the UC.

Saturday consisted of tailgates across Goodman Campus, with many families hosting potluck style events or attending Lehigh-organized activities offering food, music and drinks.

The festivities began in the morning, with almost every part of the campus filled with tents of people. Families also had the opportunity to watch Lehigh Football take on Princeton University.

Lehigh lost 32-0, but the stadium was packed with cheering families.

Jack Pinsly, ‘25, the oldest of four siblings, was excited to have his entire family visit Lehigh.

“Going away to Lehigh was my first time being away from my family for so long,” Pinsly said. “Even though it’s been nice having this freedom, deep down I definitely have missed them and it was great to see them and show this place around now as a student.”

He said the highlight of his weekend was the family tailgate.

“This was one of the first events where I really saw the entire Lehigh community: parents, students and alumni, all together and celebrating their Lehigh pride,” he said

First-year students weren’t the only ones excited for parents’ weekend. Sara Jewel, ‘23, had been excited for this parent’s weekend ever since the end of her first one two years ago.

“This parent’s weekend was especially special for me since it was the first time they were able to see my house and meet the girls in my sorority,” Jewel said. “It gave them real comfort to see me loving being back in a real school atmosphere after so long.”

This was the first Family Weekend held on campus since fall 2019.

Owen Fitzgerald, ‘23, was also thrilled to have his family at Lehigh after so long.

“Not only were my two sisters able to come for the first time, but my new dog, Pickles, was able to come as well and explore Lehigh for the first time and meet many new people,” he said.

For families who could not make it to the event on campus due to issues with COVID-19 or traveling, they were given the opportunity to join virtual events. Families had the ability to hear about academics and programs from representatives across all Lehigh’s colleges, talk with Vice President for Equity and Community Donald Outing about diversity, inclusion and equity and hear the directors of First-Year Experience and upperclassmen talk about what they wish they knew about their first year at Lehigh.