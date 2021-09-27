“Friday’s For Future” hosted a global climate strike Sept. 24 in Bethlehem, as part of an international movement of students who plan to skip classes on that day to advocate for climate justice.

Students and community members across the city of Bethlehem gathered with various signs advocating for climate justice. Speakers talked about why climate change is important to them and how persistent environmental problems of our time can be fixed.

The organization was started by climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2018. This past strike, which took place in 99 countries around the world, was the first coordinated global climate action since the start of the pandemic.

The event drew speakers from various environmental organizations throughout the state of Pennsylvania such as Pennenvironment, the Lehigh Valley chapter of the Climate Reality Project, All Together Now and many more.

Cathy Bailey, a member of the Lehigh Valley Greenfaith Circle, told The Brown and White why the global climate strike is important to her.

“I am a person of faith and believe that God has given us this beautiful planet and it is our job to take care of it,” Bailey said. “We have not done a great job of this so far. I am just trying to make up for some of the damage we have created by being present and supporting others who are trying to prevent climate change.”

Many students from Lehigh attended the event to support the fight against climate change.

Ben Delin, ‘21,’23G, a member of the environmental policy master’s program at Lehigh, said with COVID-19, many environmental issues which are already underpublicized were put on the backburner.

“By people coming out like this, there may not be a huge crowd compared to what you might see in NYC or Philly, but through this event we are getting the word out and showing support,” Delin said.

Another graduate student in the environmental policy master’s program, Morgan Tietz, ’20,’23G, said it was great to see Lehigh students attend the climate strike.

“I think it’s great that young people are coming out and making their voices heard, especially all the Lehigh students coming out here,” Tietz said. “These are the next people that are going to be graduating and getting jobs and advocating for climate justice and I think this is very encouraging.”