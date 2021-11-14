Panhellenic formal recruitment will consist of in-person programming for this year’s potential new members, allowing them to speak with chapter members and visit chapter houses as they determine which organization is their best fit.

Formal recruitment is set to take place from Jan. 18 to 23. While the first two rounds will take place virtually, the other rounds will be in person, as one of the first official in-person Panhellenic events since recruitment in spring 2020.

“I think that the transition from being online to in-person is making everyone really want to do a lot of events and get excited about it,” said Chrissy DiBrigida, vice president of external recruitment on the Panhellenic Executive Council.

Juliette Donovan and Kaitlin Forman, co-assistant recruitment chairs of Alpha Omicron Pi, said members are excited to be back in person and finally off Zoom.

Chapter members attend meetings within their organizations to prepare for the Panhellenic events leading up to formal recruitment. During the meetings, members determine logistics and practice bump groups and songs, Forman said.

“It is definitely more of a whole-house recruitment effort than ever before,” Donovan said.

Donovan said since 2021 formal recruitment took place entirely virtually, chapters have been relying heavily on their seniors, as they are the only class year to have experienced in-person recruitment as both potential new members and chapter members. Because of this, Forman said Alpha Omicron Pi is having its seniors return from winter break early to help with preparations.

To ensure the safety of all involved, DiBrigida said the current plan for formal recruitment is to have both sorority members and potential new members undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arriving on campus and supplemental surveillance testing during the week.

In the event of a positive test result, there will be a virtual team ready so all individuals still have the opportunity to participate. Potential new members were also given the opportunity to completely opt out of in-person recruitment if they desired.

Following the first two days which will be conducted virtually, DiBrigida said potential new members will begin visiting chapter houses during the sisterhood, philanthropy and preference rounds in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Forman said the virtual format of open houses still poses a challenge due to the inevitability of technical issues, however she said Meet and Greets, an introduction to recruitment events, were good preparation for this round. She said the event was also beneficial as it allowed sophomores to talk and meet potential new members.

DiBrigida said feedback received from potential new members has indicated they are excited about the events and the recruitment team is happy to be able to return to in-person recruitment.

Within the chapters themselves, Donovan said the Alpha Omicron Pi sophomores were involved and passionate about the pre-recruitment events, including the trick or treating event on Oct. 29.

“Now we are gearing up for formal recruitment and getting the sophomore class prepared as they have never seen an in-person recruitment before,” Forman said.

Through her role on the Panhellenic Council, DiBrigida is in charge of meeting and training the Rho Gammas, sorority members who disaffiliate from their chapters to be impartial recruitment aids, and hopes to make them a recognizable figure on campus for potential new members.

Prior to the start of formal recruitment in Jan. 2022, the council will be hosting a Meet the Rho Gammas tabling event on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on STEPS lawn, allowing potential new members to register for recruitment and have any of their questions answered.

The link to register for formal recruitment will remain open through Jan. 5.