The Brown and White Weekly: 10/09/22

News associate Sam Barney-Gibbs runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.

Happy 25th birthday to the Zoellner Arts Center!

On campus, Zoellner is the home to the music and theatre departments, along with the Presenting Series and Art Galleries.

The New York Philharmonic performed on October first to honor the Ulrich family. Similar performances will continue on November fifth and December seventeenth.

The Northampton County District Attorney’s office hosted the first gun buy-back program. At the event, 312 guns were returned and exchanged for grocery gift cards ranging from 50 to 200 dollars.

For the fourth year in a row, Lehigh was awarded the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.

Lehigh was presented this award by a diversity website and magazine called INSIGHT Into Diversity.

This award represents continuous commitment to community diversification.

For The Brown and White, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.