2023 fall semester to start one week late

Lehigh’s 2023 fall semester will begin Aug. 28, six days later than the 2022 fall semester began.

While this may appear as a drastic change in schedule for many students, it is part of the university’s calendar requirements.

Lehigh’s Registration & Services Office creates the university’s academic calendar years in advance by following a predesigned system. The office’s website currently displays calendars through the 2025 summer term.

The university’s fall term consistently begins on the fourth Monday of August. This leads to a push back in dates around every five years.

Interim registrar Timothy Ebner has been a member of the Registration & Services Office since September 2022 and helps design the calendar for the academic year.

He said the calendar is based on a formula, so the date ebbs and flows from year to year. A semester at Lehigh consists of 14 weeks of classes and nine days of finals.

“From someone who doesn’t build calendars, it might appear like wow, we arbitrarily picked a later start date, when in fact we’re not,” Ebner said.

Linda Bell has served as the director of administration of the Registration & Services Office for the past 11 years. She said she wants to assure students moving the start date from August 22 to August 28 aligns with the predetermined schedule.

“If you are a first-year student next year, you wouldn’t think anything of it,” Bell said.

The later start date has garnered mixed reactions from students.

Zivi Magenheim, ‘25, said he doesn’t mind the change.

“The date change is not really going to affect me,” Magenheim said. “In general, I don’t really mind it. Whatever time they tell me to come in, I’ll go in. It’s more free time over the summer, so I can’t complain.”

Due to the later start date, finals are projected to end on December 20, 2023. The office said they want to remind students this end date is in line with the layout of the calendar and finals are not intentionally being pushed back a week.

This late end to the semester can be a major drawback for students, especially those used to winter break beginning earlier in December.

“I’m definitely not happy about it,” Sierra Schlesigner, ‘25, said. “All my friends from home who go to other schools end a lot earlier.”

The projected dates for finals may also impact students’ observation of religious holidays and other winter celebrations. Schlesigner said she is upset she will be home for only a short amount of time before the holidays.

In an effort to keep winter break the same length as it always is, the late fall semester start date will also impact the spring 2024 semester.

Classes for the spring 2024 semester will end on May 3 and final grades will be due on May 18, 10 days later than they are due this spring.

“It appears that we may just be stabbing in the dark in terms of putting in dates,” Ebner said. “I can see from a user perspective, it appears that it’s later and we’re here longer.”