Recent Lehigh alumna dies in car crash

Recent Lehigh alumna Samara Everman, ‘23, died in a car crash last week, according to an email sent to members of the College of Health.

A university-wide announcement is soon to come, wrote Beth Dolan, dean of the College of Health.

Recipients of the email were asked to send memories of Everman to Nora Connelly, marketing and communications director for the college, and requested that donations be made to the Samara Everman Memorial ‘23 Memorial Fund for Lehigh programs that supported Everman and her peers.

Dolan wrote a memorial service will be held in Princeton, New Jersey, later this month and “we will find a way to further honor Samara and to grieve together” during the fall 2023 semester.

Support resources such as University Counseling and Psychological Serrvices, My SSP and the Chaplain’s Office are available.