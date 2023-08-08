Flat-rate course materials program to be piloted

Lehigh is piloting a new flat-rate course materials rental program, Learning Unlimited, for the Fall 2023 semester.

According to an email sent to the campus community earlier last month by University Business Services, a flat rate of $375 per semester will be charged to students’ Bursar accounts to pay for course materials such as physical and digital textbooks. All undergraduate students were automatically enrolled in Learning Unlimited for the fall semester and were charged the fee.

“This is a three-year pilot program expected to improve classroom preparedness, retention, and academic success,” University Business Services wrote.

The email said the program was designed to save students time and money. However, those taking courses without required materials or requiring materials less than $375 total, the program is an added cost to each semester’s tuition.

Students can opt out of the program, and those who opt out will receive a credit on their Bursar accounts.

Opting in and out of Learning Unlimited can be done through http://learningunlimited.lehigh.edu/ anytime before September 9.

The email explained the Lehigh Bookstore will prepare all materials for students on or before the first day of class, and reminders about returning rentals will be sent out as the semester comes to an end.

Students received another email late last month, instructing them to review their course materials and select pick-up or delivery for them.