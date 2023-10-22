Lehigh football picks up first Patriot League win

The Lehigh (2-6) football team picked up its first Patriot League victory against Bucknell (2-5) on Saturday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Lehigh overtook Bucknell 27-18, breaking the team’s five-game losing streak and giving them their second win on the season.

The team’s defense contributed to the team’s win, specifically with senior Mike Denucci recording nine tackles and senior Drew DeMorat recording eight tackles on the day. Denucci also blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt from Bucknell.

Sophomore Matt Spatny, fifth-year Dean Colton, first-year Jadin Nelson and DeMorat recorded a sack each.

Lehigh took advantage of its run game as a result of windy conditions in Lewisburg. The team recorded a season-high 188 yards on the ground.

Sophomore Nick Peltekian, who had seven tackles on the day, made history for the Mountain Hawks with the team’s first punt return touchdown since 2008. Peltekian ran the ball 57 yards in the second quarter of the game for the touchdown.

Lehigh will look to continue this momentum even through their bye week next weekend. The team will take the field again for another Patriot League matchup on Nov. 4 against Holy Cross at noon at Goodman Stadium.