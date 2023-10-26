Bias incident reported on campus

A timely warning in connection to a bias incident reported by a student in a campus-wide HawkWatch alert sent on Oct. 26 by Jason Schiffer, assistant vice president of campus safety.

According to the alert, the student who self-identified as a ‘hijabi’ reported she was walking on Packer Ave near Neville Hall around 1:30 p.m. when she was hit by a crumpled piece of paper.

The paper contained a printed message describing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The alert said the student was unable to identify who targeted her, but interpreted the act as harassment because she was wearing a hijab.

The Lehigh University Police Department is investigating and in communication with the student who reported the incident.

“The safety of our students is our number one priority and the university does not tolerate acts of hate, discrimination, harassment or retaliation in any form against or by a Lehigh community member,” Schiffer wrote in the alert. “This is unacceptable behavior.”

Schiffer encourages faculty, staff, and students who experience or witness bias, harassment or discrimination to report such conduct through Lehigh’s web-based reporting form, the HawkWatch app or by contacting the department.

Resources were provided for Lehigh community members who may seek support, including University Counseling and Psychological Services (610-758-3880), the Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator and the Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff.

Schiffer said anyone with additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact LUPD at (610-758-4200).