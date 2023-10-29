A HawkWatch alert was sent to the campus community on Oct. 29 after four students reported being chased by an unknown male near campus.

The university wrote the students stated they were leaving Starbucks in the 500 block of East Third St. around 12:58 p.m. when they heard a male voice yell “Run!”

“The male chased them on Fillmore Street, the Greenway, and south on Polk Street to Fourth Street,” the university wrote.

While running away, the university wrote, one of the student’s slippers fell off. It was found by police in the 400 block of Polk Street.

The university wrote the male did not catch up to the students, they no longer saw him once they reached campus, and “no physical contact or assault occurred.”

According to the report, the male has a medium skin tone, is at least 6 feet tall, possibly has facial hair and is wearing dark pants and a plaid shirt.

Lehigh police are currently trying to identify and locate the individual, and the university wrote anyone with information should contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 610-865-7187 or Lehigh police at 610-758-4200.