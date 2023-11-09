About 200 students and local community members gathered on the STEPS lawn Thursday afternoon to show their solidarity for Palestine as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. The event was organized by the Student Political Action Committee, Muslim Youth Lehigh Valley, Muslim Student Association and Lehigh4Palestine.

Starting at 1 p.m., several guest speakers and students spoke to the crowd, followed by a speech from Allison Mickel, associate professor of anthropology.

Mickel said it takes a lot of bravery for students to participate in this gathering.

She said there are two narratives to the conflict and that it is not true that Lehigh is apolitical. For what is happening in Gaza, she said anything besides a cease-fire is not acceptable.

After two hours of lecturing and chanting, students dispersed and marched to the flag pole and back in silence before continuing to chant.