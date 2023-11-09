Over 200 students gathered on the STEPS lawn Thursday, Nov. 9, to show their solidarity for Palestine as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. The event was organized by the Student Political Action Committee and Lehigh4Palestine.

The event started at 1 p.m. and encouraged students to walk out of their classes.

In advance of the event, Director of Jewish Student Life and Rabbi Steve Nathan reiterated in an email to students that Lehigh is safe for Jewish students and mentioned students are entitled to their First Amendment rights to hold the event.

Jennah Abdelaziz, ‘24, spoke at the event and said condemning a political movement and a government should not be equated to condemning a religious group.

“We have many Jewish allies among us today and across the globe who do not identify with the state of Israel and Zionism, who are fighting for Palestinian life and liberation alongside us,” Abdelaziz said.

Anthropology professor Allison Mickel said when Lehigh students see harm, violence and genocide in the world, they show up.

She said she is an archaeologist, and she understands how her field has been used to erase Palestinian presence on the land for hundreds of years.

Mickel said she has been waking up to bloody photos of her friends and colleague’s family members for weeks, and as a Jewish person she was raised to believe in the value of Tikkun olam, the idea of healing the world.

Rawan Katz, a Bethlehem resident, recently protested for Palestine in NYC and DC over the weekend. She grew up in Jordan and moved to the U.S. when she was 15 years old. She was born and raised Muslim and now has a Jewish husband and said they practice both faiths.

“Just be human and love other humans,” Katz said. “If you speak human and love other humans, nobody is better than anybody.”

A.B., ‘26, said the group at the gathering has been there for so many other social movements, and she believes being pro-Palestinian and pro-peace intertwine.

“The graphic images that I’ve been waking up to: children being slaughtered, children with their legs blown off, mothers crying. The sound of a mother’s cry, it sticks with me through class,” A.B. said. “You can not continue bombing people and continuing occupation under a violent regime and say that’s peace because it’s not…I think people need to recognize that this isn’t a religious issue.”

At around 2:30 p.m., the group marched and chanted from the STEPS lawn to the flagpole in front of the University Center. Abdelaal and others then led another group of chants. Afterward, a student said the crowd would proceed to march around campus, but the crowd returned to the STEPS lawn. The event dispersed just after 3 p.m.

Nathan wrote in an email following the event Friday that Lehigh “feels just a little less safe and a little less welcoming than it did just a little over a day ago” due to the rally containing antisemitic statements and making some Jewish students uncomfortable.

He wrote that signs reading “Zionism is murder,” were seen. Additionally, chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” were heard numerous times.

The signs, he wrote, apply to all Zionists, even those who wish for an independent Palestinian state, such as himself and many Jewish students on campus.

He also wrote that the sentiment of the chant can only become true if Israel no longer exists.

“To state that Jews cannot live as free people in their ancestral homeland is de facto an anti-Semitic statement,” Nathan wrote.

Though the statements may not have been intended to be antisemitic, Nathan is unsure and calls on the university to condemn antisemitism on campus, just as it would condemn bias or prejudice expressed toward other groups.

Some chants, Nathan said, alluded to Israel as an apartheid state that commits genocide. Some signs read “Stop Zionism, Stop the Steal, ” while others read “Free Palestine.”

Nathan wrote that he wishes for an end to fighting and return of all hostages.

Layan Suleiman, ‘25, said students can take action by calling their representatives. She said the group organizers will also hand out flyers to boycott specific companies.

She asked Lehigh to divest its relations with Israel and to make their voices heard by posting and sharing, and tagging Lehigh and local representatives to put pressure on them.

Guest speaker and Palestinian-born writer Raya Abdelaal said she hoped Lehigh students in attendance would question what they see on their social media feeds and evaluate if the information they see is true or not.

She said there is lots of propaganda circulating about this conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“You’re going to hear a lot of lies,” Abdelaal said. “Fact check what you are hearing and make sure the sources that you’re getting it from are factual.”

Below are the chants that were announced during the rally:

Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes.

Netanyahu you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.

Ceasefire now!

Hey hey, ho ho, the occupation has got to go.

Free, Free Palestine.

From Palestine to Philippines, end the U.S. war machine.

Brick by brick, wall by wall, occupation’s got to fall.

From Puerto Rico to Palestine, occupation is a crime.

1, 2, 3, 4, occupation no more. 5, 6, 7, 8, Israel is a racist/terrorist/apartheid state.

End the siege on Gaza now.

What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now. If we don’t get it, shut it down.

Israel, Israel stop the slaughter. Gaza must have food and water.

Israel, Israel you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide.

From Palestine to Mexico, all these walls have got to go.

The people united will never be defeated.

Out of Afghanistan, out of Iraq, out of Palestine, don’t come back.