Lehigh baseball players selected in 2024 MLB draft

Infielder Rafe Perich and pitcher Alex Bouchard, two rising seniors on Lehigh’s baseball team, were selected in the 2024 MLB draft.

Perich was drafted in the seventh round to the Texas Rangers, and Bouchard was drafted to the Boston Red Sox in the 14th round.

Perich, who primarily played third base and had a few appearances as a relief pitcher, was the 225th overall pick in the draft. In his junior season, he led the team with 58 hits, started in all 42 games and batted a team high .382.

Bouchard was the 417th pick. After transferring from Division III Dickinson College after his freshman year, he had a 3.65 ERA with 37 strikeouts and a 4-2 record in his sophomore season in 2023. Bouchard missed nearly his entire junior year due to ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery, an elbow surgery.

Perich and Bouchard are the 19th and 20th Lehigh players to be selected in the MLB draft. They are also the fifth and sixth players from Lehigh to be selected in the past four years.