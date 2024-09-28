Lehigh football drops to Bucknell in overtime

Lehigh football lost 38-35 to Bucknell in a close game opening Patriot League Play.

The Mountain Hawks came into the game coming off a three-game winning streak, after a dominant 35-20 win over Princeton during Lehigh family weekend. Bucknell also entered the game following a 34-18 victory over Marist last Saturday.

The Bisons and Mountain Hawks had an uneventful first quarter until with two minutes left when quarterback Dante Perri had a 24 yard strike to wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel, putting Lehigh on the board for their first touchdown of the day.

Jamiel had his fourth touchdown of the season, helping Lehigh to lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

The game continued with light rain. Perri completed 3 passes for 68 yards. First-year Hayden Johnson passes 34 yards up the middle to Jamiel, earning another touchdown for the Mountain Hawks.

Lehigh drove 9 plays 97 yards, while Bucknell’s offense struggled to get going, with only a few short drives.

With four minutes left in the half, first-year Connor Poole kicked off, and Bucknell wide receiver TJ Cadden returned 100 yards, putting the Bisons on the board.

Quarterback Ralph Rucker IV passed 31 yards to Eric Weatherly, scoring another touchdown for the Bisons.

The half ended 14-14.

At the start of the third sophomore Luke Yoder rushed 19 yards, earning another touchdown for Lehigh, bringing the game to 21-14.

Rucker then came back for the Bisons, rushing 7 yards to the endzone, tying the game again 21-21 going into the fourth quarter.

With six minutes left in the game, Johnson’s pass was intercepted by cornerback Aaron Davis who returned it for a Bucknell touchdown, 28-21.

With under two minutes left in the game on third and goal from inside the one for Lehigh, Yoder leapt into the endzone. Lehigh needed the extra point to tie the game.

Nick Garrido’s attempt was good, tying the game 28-28.

Bison kicker Matt Schearer attempts a game winning 46 yard field goal but misses, bringing the game into overtime.

In overtime, Yoder rushes 11 yards through a hole to score his third touchdown for the day.

The Bisons offense then attempts their drive, wide receiver Eric Weatherly scores a touchdown. The kick is good, bringing the game into a second overtime.

In the second overtime Bucknell settled for a field goal, giving them a 38-35 lead.

On Lehigh’s second possession in overtime, Bucknell forced a fumble and recovered the ball to seal the win for the Bisons.