BREAKING: Admissions attests unawareness of application assistance for charged students

More than 20 Lehigh students attended the preliminary hearing of former students Evans Oppong, Henry Dabuo and Otis Opoku this afternoon, who are currently being held at Northampton County Prison under charges of forgery and theft of services.

LUPD arrested four Ghanaian students — Opoku, Oppong, Dabuo and Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai — on Sept. 9 for allegedly falsifying their transcripts.

The cases of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Opoku, Oppong and Dabuo presented Dan Warner, vice provost of admissions and financial aid, as a witness on behalf of the Lehigh Admissions Office regarding the felony charges.

During cross-examination, Evan Hughes, the students’ defense attorney, asked Warner if he knew that Oppong, Dabuo and Opoku used international agents in their applications submitted to their Common App.

Warner said he wasn’t aware of the students using international agencies.

The three former Lehigh students were seated next to Hughes, who was accompanied by counselor Jose Campos.

The preliminary hearing for Nomobon Sowah-Nai is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

Following Hughes’ closing statement, the court adjourned and announced the arraignment will be held on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.