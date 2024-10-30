Beyond trends: how media brings us together

Entertainment media is often looked at as a universal language, as it has the ability to connect people from all over the world. Movies, television series, music and books are often adapted and translated to encourage international consumption. And on a smaller scale, they often result in deep connections and long-lasting friendships.

Whether it be with someone across the ocean or right next door, one of life’s greatest pleasures is bonding over shared interests.

At Lehigh, first-year students seek out those with shared hobbies and passions, and conversations about mutual interests are perhaps one of the easiest ways to make new friends.

Entertainment media not only helps individuals forge new friendships but also helps foster and nurture existing relationships, regardless of distance and time. Many families, siblings or even friends have TV shows or books they specifically sit down to enjoy together.

These forms of media serve as a connecting bridge in relationships — one that can span over many years and for thousands of miles.

Some people associate others with specific forms of entertainment intake, as such media can invoke feelings of nostalgia and conjure up memories that might otherwise be lost in the past.

These associations have the power to keep relationships alive.

As we navigate a social media-dominated world, it’s important to recognize the value of alternate forms of media and their power to foster much deeper and long-lasting connections.

It’s more than just passive consumption — it’s a shared cultural and social experience.

Whether through stories that inspire us, music that moves us, or films that make us think, entertainment media continues to be a vital part of our social fabric.

For instance, every Monday, thousands of football fans across the country gather at the same time to watch an NFL game. And for those with ties to specific teams, a quick text to a family member or friend with the same passion can help maintain connection.

And in the music industry, fans around the world wait with their eyes glued to their phones, waiting for the 12 a.m. album releases from their favorite artists.

This past April, for instance, long-distance friends sat on FaceTime and bonded over their favorite artist, estranged mothers and daughters came together to enjoy comforting tunes, and millions of other fans from around the world simultaneously listened to Taylor Swift’s new album.

A recent example of media bringing people together would be the release of Tyler the Creator’s new album, “Chromakopia.”

And Before its release on Oct. 28, fans buzzed about the release of Tyler the Creator’s new album, “Chromakopia,” bonding over small snippets released from Tyler and attempting to guess what artist would be featured on the album.

Even television series can evoke these emotions and connections, as many people tune into weekly releases of shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. Whether attending a watch party or watching alone, sending out texts or getting excited to speak about it with their friends the next day, this shared interest creates long-lasting bonds.

We hold annual family movie marathons, the texts we never fail to receive from our childhood best friend about our favorite basketball team, the song that reminds us of highschool carpools, weekly calls to our sister about our newest read and other small pieces of entertainment media near and dear to our hearts.

While social media fads come and go at a rapid pace, music, movies, books and TV will likely be immortalized in pop culture forever.

Unlike many other things, entertainment media keeps good memories alive because they can serve as a good form of nostalgia.

Simply saying things like “Remember when…” always sparks heartfelt conversations that allow people to reflect back to childhood shows, songs, movies and books.

It also serves as a gentle reminder to reconnect with the people we share those memories with, strengthening bonds through the shared joy of the past, and using them as a way to keep relationships alive in the present.

Entertainment media has managed to create moments that stay with us long after the credits roll or the last page is turned.

Think about that song that truly never gets old or the smell of a specific dish that will always evoke memories of your favorite show.

Think back to how easily a simple reference to a classic film or a favorite book can reignite a long-lost connection.

It’s these moments of shared enjoyment that reinforce the lasting bonds entertainment helps to create.

Now, it’s up to us to cherish these moments and recognize their ability to deepen our relationships, ensuring that entertainment remains an integral part of how we relate to one another.