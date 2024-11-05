2024 General Election live updates

The candidates for the 2024 presidential election are Donald Trump (Republican) and Kamala Harris (Democratic). Trump won the presidency in 2016 and lost in 2020. Harris is currently the Vice President of sitting President Joe Biden and lost the democratic primary in 2020.In the 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race the candidates are Robert Casey JR (Democratic), Dave McCormick (Republican), John Thomas (Libertarian), Leila Hazou (Green), and Marty Selker (Constitutional). Casey has held this seat since 2007. McCormick was previously the CEO of a hedge fund and is the husband of former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell.In the 2024 Pennsylvania Attorney General Race the candidates are Eugene Depasquale (Democratic), Dave Sunday (Republican), Robert Cowburn (Libertarian), Richar Weiss (Green), Justin Magill (Constitutional), and Eric Settle (Forward). Depasqaule was previously the Auditor General in 2013-2021. Dave Sunday has been York County's District Attorney since 2018.In the 2024 Pennsylvania State Treasurer Race the candidates are Erin Mcclelland (Democratic), Stacy Garrity (Republican), Nickolas Ciesielski (Libertarian), Troy Bowman (Constitutional), and Chris Foster (Forward). Mcclelland has worked for various institutes and non-profits and has been a project manager with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services since 2015. Garrity has been the State Treasurer since 2020 previously she was in the military for 30 years and worked in the tungsten and metallurgic industries.In the 2024 Pennsylvania Auditor General Race the candidates are Malcolm Kenyatta (Democratic), Tim Defoor (Republican), Reece Smith (Libertarian), Eric Anton (American Solidarity), and Bob Goodrich (Constitutional). Kenyatta has served the representative for the 181s district of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2019. Defoor has been the Auditor General since 2021.In the 2024 United States 7th Congressional District of Pennsylvania Race the candidates are Susan Wild (Democratic) and Ryan Mackenzie (Republican). Wild has been the congresswoman of the 7th Congressional District of Pennsylvania Race since 2023. Mackenzie has represented the 87th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2012.The Northampton County Home Rule Charter Amendment Article V is a ballot measure to decide if the district attorney of Northampton County should be subject to term limits. County executive, county controller and county council members all currently have term limits.