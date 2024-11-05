Drew’s sports corner: NBA season preview

Another NBA season is on the horizon, and, with that, comes my preview of everything to watch in the association in 2024-25. Similar to the list I made last year, here are 10 things to keep an eye on as the NBA season progresses.

The new-look Knicks

The New York Knicks had a busy offseason. First, they shocked NBA fans when they traded for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges in July to reunite the “Nova Knicks.” Then, they traded Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, breaking up the Nova Knicks before playing a game together. These moves put the Knicks in a position to be a true contender against the Celtics in the east.

Can the Celtics repeat?

The Boston Celtics are coming off of a 2024 campaign in which they won the NBA championship with relative ease. The team won a league-high 64 games in the regular season, before losing three games in the entire postseason, leading to their championship victory. No team has lost fewer games on the way to a ring since the 2017 Golden State Warriors, a team many consider the greatest team of all time. So, is this Celtics team an all-time squad? This year will tell us, as they look to be the first to win back-to-back championships since those Warriors in 2017 and 2018. No defending champion since the 2019 Warriors have made it out of the second round, so the road to a repeat may be a difficult one for Jayson Tatum and company.

Paul George in Philly

The Knicks weren’t the only Eastern Conference contender to make a huge splash this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Paul George in July, marking the largest free agent signing of the summer. This pairs George with two other stars, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, creating arguably the best big three in the league. As always though, the question with the Sixers is the same: can they stay healthy? This team could make its first Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, but the drought may continue if injuries once again batter the Sixers come April and May.

Are the Thunder Favorites in the West?

Even with such a young team, the Oklahoma City Thunder might be the favorites to win the Western Conference. They supplanted a strong 2024 campaign by acquiring veterans Alex Caruso and Isiah Hartenstein this offseason, and to me, their roster looks like the best in the West. Am I speaking too soon? Maybe. The Thunder could end up losing to a more experienced team, like the Mavericks or Timberwolves, come playoff time. But, this core surrounded by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is as good as any team’s and should be a blast to watch this season.

Will the Timberwolves work?

As mentioned earlier, the Timberwolves acquired Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster trade this month. This creates an interesting dynamic for the team, , with Randle now sharing a frontcourt with Rudy Gobert. This may seem clunky since Randle’s play style is dependent on getting to the paint and Gobert’s incapable of shooting any type of outside shot. However, this duo has the potential to be dangerous defensively alongside the elite wing of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Only time will tell whether this move is a masterclass or a disaster.

How about the Pelicans?

Similarly to the Timberwolves, the New Orleans Pelicans traded for Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason, which raised concerns about hpairing him with other players who need the ball in their hands like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. The talent is certainly there to compete with the West’s best, but will there be enough ball to go around? Also, what will the Pelicans do about their lack of a center?

The Mavericks with Klay

The Dallas Mavericks also had a busy offseason after their 2024 NBA Finals appearance.. They brought in former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson and former Pelicans swingman Naji Marshall. Though they lost Derrick Jones Jr. to the Los Angeles Clippers, Marshall and Thompson should replace his production and more in the aggregate. The question is, can Luka Doncic’s and Kyrie Irving’s magical shotmaking — now paired with another sharpshooter — get the Mavericks back to the finals? In this Western Conference, it seems doubtful, but I wouldn’t count out Luka and the Mavs.

Can the Nuggets get back to the Finals?

Like the Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets are looking to return to the NBA Finals. They won the championship in 2023, but their core has been shrinking since. Last offseason, they lost key role player Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers, and they lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic this offseason. This has chipped away at their depth, and although the Nuggets still have their dynamic duo in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the core outside of them may be reaching its expiration date. If the Nuggets can’t get back to the finals this season, they might move Michael Porter Jr. and seek out another star player next offseason.

Wemby’s Sophomore Season

Somehow, Victor Wembanyama lived up to his Herculean expectations in his rookie season. He won Rookie of the Year and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year, placing even greater expectations on him for his second year. Many expect Wembanyama to be a top-10 player in the league and lead his San Antonio Spurs to the playoffs. These expectations may be too high, but I can’t blame anyone for thinking he’ll be this good so soon. He looks like the next generational NBA player, and it feels like a matter of time before he emerges as a superstar.

Who will win Rookie of the Year?

The 2024 NBA Draft has been called one of the weakest draft classes ever. Project Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher went number one overall, and other prospects like Purdue star Zach Edey were in the top-10. But these players likely wouldn’t sniff those numbers in other draft classes. However, it’s a fairly deep draft, with potential impact players going well outside of the lottery. This makes for a very interesting and wide-open Rookie of the Year race. Anyone could win it, and your guess is as good as mine as to who will emerge to define this rookie class.