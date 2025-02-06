V Spehar delivers Compelling Perspective on the role of nontraditional journalism

V Spehar, a journalist who has amassed over 3.4 million TikTok followers, addressed an auditorium of around 100 people in Baker Hall today as part of Lehigh’s Compelling Perspectives series. Spehar is the creator of Under the Desk News, a channel where they share brief current event updates from beneath a desk.

Compelling Perspectives is a speaker series hosted by Lehigh that features leaders who are experts in their field. This year’s theme focuses on the role of media in contemporary society.

Provost Nathan Urban provided the opening remarks, followed by President Joseph J. Helble, who introduced Spehar to the audience.

Spehar discussed their unconventional path to becoming a journalist. After earning a theater degree from Wagner College, they moved to New York City, working in restaurants and advertising at J. Walter Thompson before creating content on TikTok.

Their interest in journalism was sparked by their mother, who often listened to a police scanner when they were growing up. This exposure, Sphehar said, inspired them to share difficult or challenging stories in a clear, cut-to-the-chase format.

They said the lack of creative freedom at J. Walter Thompson, combined with little interest in a traditional 9-to-5 job, led them to leave the corporate world for restaurant work.

Following their time in New York City, Spehar moved to Washington, D.C. where they catered events for politicians. They gained firsthand insights into the political world and shared personal experiences with figures such as United States Representative Nancy Pelosi and Rick Perry, former U.S. secretary of energy.

“You really get to see politicians for the most stripped down version of themselves,” Spehar said.

Weaving humor throughout their talk, Spehar recounted a time when the previous U.S. president, Joseph R. Biden, allowed them to report from under the Oval Office desk.

Standing up from their chair, they acted out the moment for the crowd, crouching as if under the desk.

Turning to Helble, Spehar said, “Imagine I’m me, and you’re Joe Biden.”

Spehar filmed their first TikTok video on Jan. 6, after they witnessed the storming of the United States Capitol online. In the video, they addressed Mike Pence, the then-vice president, while lying under a desk.

When they checked back a few hours later, the video had unexpectedly gained traction and amassed millions of views.

Spehar continued to make videos and developed a passion for content creation, falling in love with journalism in the process. They said they never expected to make a career on TikTok.

Spehar then discussed why they don’t identify with the coined term “newsfluencer” — a person who shares news content on social media. They said they prefer to be called a journalist, and it feels disingenuous to say otherwise.

They said they view the term as disrespectful to the platform they use to deliver news.

“It’s easier to blame those damn TikTokers than it is to blame the fact that people don’t have the leisure time to read a whole newspaper anymore,” Spehar said.

They also said today’s educational journalism programs struggle with preparing students for the current industry, which is becoming dominated by independent media outlets.

“Trad(itional) media has tried to stiff-arm everything that’s not a newspaper or a television show,” Spehar said.

Unlike “newsfluencers,” Spehar considers the people as their editor. They said traditional media often dismisses unconventional outlets, forcing independent media creators to overcome skepticism.

“I get focus for about 20 minutes before (people) go to bed or when they’re in the bathroom or if they’re on a break,” Spehar said.

They said traditional media outlets should learn to engage with social media platforms to bridge the gap with nontraditional media, emphasizing the two shouldn’t be in competition.

They then discussed the difference between misinformation and disinformation, explaining that misinformation refers to minor, fixable mistakes, while disinformation involves the internal manipulation of information.

Social media creators often use disinformation as a tool to grow their channels or brands, Spehar said.

In a world of misinformation and disinformation, Spehar said they rely on international media outlets and primary sources, such as congressional bills, for their news.

They also engage frequently with military creators — as new policies are often tested in the military before being implemented for the general public — giving them early insight into policy changes.

Spehar emphasized the diversity of thought is essential in both traditional and nontraditional media, stressing the importance of actively seeking challenges through real-life experiences.

They encouraged people to engage in more in-person interactions, rather than relying solely on their phones, which often amplify a single perspective.

Drawing from personal experience, Spehar described their friendly relationship with a neighbor who holds opposing political views. They said real-life interactions foster a cordial relationship by adding humanity to those they disagree with.

Helble brought up the TikTok ban and its impact on Spephar’s presence on the platform. In response, Spehar noted that discussions about banning TikTok date back to 2019, when President Donald J. Trump first raised concerns.

They explained TikTok is viewed as a national security risk, and a potential ban wouldn’t just require the company to divest, it would necessitate deleting the source code entirely — erasing all data and activity from the platform’s history.

“(Politicians) just need to have something to kick around,” they said.

Helble then opened the discussion up to the audience.

The first question came from a Lehigh staff member and mother of a transgender daughter in the military. She asked if Spehar saw glimmers of hope or had words of advice.

“People don’t care about your gender when you’re in battle,” Spehar said.

They assured her that most people in the U.S., like Spehar themself, support anyone who protects their country and invited the audience member to speak with them afterwards for further support.

A lifelong Lehigh Valley resident asked Spehar how to keep it together when it “feels like the sky is falling.”

Despite the current political situation in the U.S., Spehar reminded the audience that the country has survived more difficult times in the past and is currently in a state with more money, resources and community than before.

During closing remarks, Helble asked Spehar what advice they had for young audiences.

In response, they acknowledged that while it may seem easier today for marginalized voices to be heard, those from minority communities have long faced challenges in gaining representation.

“Since the beginning of human history, people have loved to tell stories,” Spehar said. “Continue to prioritize those human relationships.”

Wrapping up the discussion, Spehar referenced their acceptance speech for the Special Achievement honor at the 2024 Webby Awards, during which they were allowed to offer just five words of advice: “You are smart, trust yourself.”