In a season marked by both challenges and opportunities, the Lehigh men’s basketball team has found strength in sophomore guard Nasir Whitlock.

Whitlock, who primarily comes off the bench as the team’s sixth man, has found an expanded scoring role in the offense this season. After averaging 5.3 points per game in his first season with the Mountain Hawks, he has emerged as the third-leading scorer for the team, dropping nearly 10 points per game.

The opportunity for more responsibility on the team is something he said he thanks God for.

“It feels great to be able to contribute more this year,” Whitlock said. “I want to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Back in his home state, Whitlock earned the Minnesota Mr. Basketball award, which is given to top high school basketball players within a state or region. He said the recognition was a blessing and made him feel supported by his state as well as Minnesotan basketball greats.

The award still impacts him today as he continues to build on the success he found in high school.

“It shaped my journey at Lehigh by just having expectations for myself and wanting to accomplish the things I want to do so it just makes me work harder,” Whitlock said.

Senior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney has witnessed Whitlock’s development firsthand and said Whitlock’s greatest asset is his confidence.

Whitney-Sidney said Whitlock is never scared of a big moment, and the team knows he will deliver when it comes down to making a big play.

“Having (Whitlock) as a teammate is a privilege,” Whitney-Sidney said. “He’s like my little brother and has a lot of fight in him, which raises our level of competition.”

Whitlock’s increased playing time, partly due to senior Keith Higgins Jr. being out with an injury, has allowed him to showcase his full potential. Whitney-Sidney said Whitlock is a consistent scorer from all three levels and is able to get the team open when necessary.

While assistant coach Manny Adako said he’s always respected Whitlock’s ability to mix a positive attitude with a competitive fire, he has also taken notice of Whitlock’s development, particularly with his offensive prowess.

“If you are not ready to guard him, he will make you pay,” Adako said.

Senior guard Ben Knostman said he sees potential for even more growth in Whitlock’s game.

“I look forward to him growing defensively and as a leader,” Knostman said. “(Whitlock) is a good defender, but there is room for him to take a leap forward and find ways to impact the game on that side of the court.”

With the playoffs on the horizon on March 4, Whitlock said he remains focused on the team’s success.

Looking further in the future, Knostman said Whitlock will be one of the main leaders on the team next year, and he’s excited to see how he continues to evolve.

“Recently, he has stepped into a leadership role on our team,” Knostman said. “This a cool opportunity for him to feel out what works and figure out how to approach each person, because everyone needs to be led in different ways.”