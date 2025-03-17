Student designers bring Lehigh’s history into The Pub

Many parts of Lehigh’s Clayton University Center underwent striking transformations throughout the building’s renovations, shedding much of its rustic charm for a sleek, modern design.

But some aspects have blended the old with the new.

In an effort to preserve the building’s history, a group of Lehigh students salvaged 157-year-old beams from the original structure of the UC to create tables now sitting in the new Lehigh Pub.

The Design Labs at Lehigh have created custom furniture for several academic buildings, including Williams Hall and the Business Innovation Building.

Brian Slocum, director of the Design Labs, said when the UC renovations presented an opportunity to repurpose original materials, design students were invited to craft custom tables.

He said the project began in December 2024, when the Design Labs introduced students to the project and invited them to participate.

Annie Oatman, ‘25, one of the student designers, said students often don’t have the chance to see their work evolve from concept to final product, but that wasn’t the case with this project.

“This was a really cool opportunity to make something, to think about something, to kind of come up with an idea in your mind, start playing around with different elements, and then actually see it get built and installed in the center,” Oatman said.

Sonja Hackenmueller, ‘26, another member of the design team, said the design process began over winter break, as students brainstormed ideas individually before returning in the spring semester to begin sketching. Weekly meetings were then facilitated for the team to combine, refine and finalize their design concepts to turn the reclaimed materials into functional furniture.

She said the materials the team used had a special significance.

“The whole idea was figuring out ways to make the tables with some of the materials that we got from the building and on campus, to try to come up with something new and unique for the space, while also honoring the history of the building itself,” Hackenmueller said.

Slocum said the design process presented its share of challenges.

Working with reclaimed materials meant limited resources, which required precise measurements and careful planning, he said.

The beams, in particular, required extensive preparation before construction could begin, Slocum said, as the team had to remove hundreds of nails and adjust the angles and edges to make the elements fit together.

Once the materials were properly prepared, students engaged in an iterative design process, incorporating feedback from their peers and university administrators.

Hackenmueller said the project provided the students with valuable experience by presenting their work to stakeholders.

She also said the project was about more than just practicing technical skills; it also helped her grow in client relations, as there were multiple points throughout the process when the students sat in front of a panel of administrators to present and pitch their ideas.

Oatman also said the project helped her to improve her public speaking and presentation skills.

After weeks of dedication, the final pieces were installed in The Pub ahead of the restaurant’s February debut, allowing a bit of the old structure to live on in the new UC.

“The idea of being able to take the history of the building and physically put it back into the space, even after the renovation, that definitely, to me, speaks as a legacy piece,” Hackenmueller said.