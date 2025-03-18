From chalk to creative hub: The rise of Arts and Crafts Club

Two students were enjoying a laid-back chalk drawing session outside last year when they realized there was a lack of similar arts opportunities at Lehigh.

Olivia Lundquist, ‘26, and Ava DeLauro, ‘26, thought even though Lehigh offers several performing arts clubs, there was a noticeable gap when it came to casual, hands-on arts and crafts organizations.

United by their shared love for art, the two set out to fill that gap by forming the Arts and Crafts Club. Debuting on campus earlier this school year, the club is a space for students to explore, create and connect with the broader Lehigh community.

Over the summer of 2024, Lundquist and DeLauro, co-presidents of the club, dove into planning their new organization. They then registered it with the university and debuted it at the club fair in August.

“Doing something artistic that would stay around campus for a couple days could have more of an impact on campus and bring others together by actually starting an arts and crafts club,” Lundquist said.

From the beginning, their vision was clear — to create a welcoming space where students of all artistic backgrounds, whether total beginners or experienced creators, could come together to make art free from pressure or judgement.

Lundquist said no artistic experience is required to join. In fact, one of the club’s core values is to make creativity as accessible as possible.

“I would stress how inclusive we are because we really are for all skill levels,” DeLauro said. “That’s why we named ourselves ‘Arts and Crafts.’ You don’t have to be the best at drawing. We like to have fun with art.”

DeLauro said they accomplish this inclusivity by providing all the necessary materials at every event so students can simply show up and enjoy crafting.

To keep events fresh and engaging, DeLauro said the executive board meets weekly to brainstorm ideas, often drawing inspiration from Pinterest, Instagram and popular trends.

She also said many of the attendees at their events are non-art, architecture and design majors simply looking to de-stress and unwind.

This semester, the club introduced member surveys, inviting attendees to make suggestions for future activities. One result of the feedback was to host a Bob Ross Night, which took place on Feb. 27 and involved students following along with Ross’ painting tutorials to create their own serene landscapes.

DeLauro said events like this strike a perfect balance between structure and freedom, giving participants the option to follow instructions or add their own personal flair.

Other club member favorites include Chalk Talks, where students take to the sidewalks for chalk art sessions, and rock painting events. The club has also hosted vision board making, bookmark decorating, ornament painting and zentangling — all designed to help students de-stress while trying something new.

The club also actively seeks collaboration with other organizations on campus to generate event ideas, source the necessary materials or co-host events.

One joint event it hosted was a collaboration with the Lehigh Chapters and Chats book club last semester, which allowed students to design custom book covers, blending literary and visual creativity, DeLauro said.

Lundquist said event attendance has steadily grown, with a mix of regulars and newcomers. While first-years and sophomores make up the majority of attendees, she said upperclassmen and even a few graduate students have also joined in.

For Jomarck Moreno, ‘25, the club offers exactly what he was looking for — a chance to rediscover his passion for art in a low-stress environment.

Moreno, who enjoyed sketching in high school, said he had begun to drift away from his creative hobbies until the COVID pandemic reignited his love for coloring and crafting.

“Before college, I had projects where art was involved, but I hadn’t used it as a hobby,” Moreno said. “Now I do it mainly to de-stress or check myself.”

Jomarck said his favorite event he’s attended so far was the Bob Ross Night. Even though many attendees weren’t able to exactly mimic Ross’ painting skills, he said the event was a lot of fun.

Lundquist said the club relies heavily on its Instagram page, Groupme, emails to members and fliers posted around campus for its marketing. While events have steady turnout, she said promotion plays a crucial role in building the community.

Though Lundquist and DeLauro have transformed casual chalk sessions into a student organization in just a matter of months, the co-founders are now hoping the club will become a long-term creative outlet for the entire campus.