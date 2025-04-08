Greg Skutches paints a new chapter after retirement

For months, Gregory Skutches let his curiosity guide his brush.

Now, the former director of Lehigh’s Writing Across the Curriculum program is sharing the results. His art exhibit, titled “Eighteen Months of Exploration,” is now on display on the sixth floor of Fairchild-Martindale Library.

Driven by his lifelong passion for art, Skutches painted 21 oil paintings since his retirement from Lehigh in August 2023. From bamboo trees and wooded forests to herds of zebras and striking portraits of Afghan women, his canvases capture a diverse range of subjects and ideas, representing what came to mind over the course of his career.

Skutches said his ideas took shape long before his retirement, when he was too busy to paint but captivated by the thought of how his art could come to life on a blank canvas.

“Two to four times a day I would see something and imagine what it would look like as a painting,” Skutches said.

He said his connection to art began in elementary and middle school, when his peers praised his work and recognized his talent. Yet, he said he always knew success as an artist was far from guaranteed.

From there, he said art was put on the back burner, as he pursued wrestling and pre-med studies at Moravian University, aiming to become a doctor. However, his career path shifted, and in 2001, he earned a doctoral degree in English literature and rhetoric from Lehigh.

At 35, he returned to Lehigh to teach first-year english. During his time as a faculty member, Skutches co-founded Lehigh’s Technology, Research and Communication Fellows Program, an undergraduate writing initiative aimed to help students become stronger writers.

He said he believed students learn and succeed in different ways and at different paces, and there should never be just one path to achievement.

“I wanted to help students write and find a voice that sometimes can’t be achieved by following a strict set of rules,” Skutches said. “Teachers need to make room and facilitate students to develop themselves in every way possible.”

Colette Kissell, ‘25, a former TRAC fellow, said Skutches had a great impact on students, including herself.

“Greg emulates what I think it means to be a true educator,” Kissell said. “Regardless of how they may be metrically performing in the classroom, he gave every student autonomy over their education.”

She also said Skutches wasn’t just another professor — he was a confidante, someone she could be honest and vulnerable with. Along with being a role model to students, she said his dedication extended beyond his relationships and into his art.

Kissell said one of the most important lessons he taught her was the value of being present, a principle that is reflected in his art.

“Greg taught his students to value exploration of thought, whether it was through writing, reading, art or another medium,” Kissell said. “I truly believe that every student deserves an educator like Greg in their lifetime, someone that not only believes in them, but someone that trusts them and provides them the opportunity to learn and make mistakes without judgement.”

Sonia Trinkle, ‘25, is also a TRAC fellow. She said she learned a great deal from Skutches, as she spent time with him before his retirement.

“Greg was an incredible teacher,” Trinkle said. “He was unique and well-rounded in regards to how he taught.”

Trinkle said there’s diversity in Skutches’ paintings, and she highlighted how he didn’t limit himself to a single style. Instead, she said he embraced the freedom to explore and maintained a constant sense of curiosity.

Today, the TRAC program is led by Justin Greenlee, a former art history professor and lecturer. He said he met Skutches 15 months ago, around the time he took over the program.

Greenlee said he could see how the TRAC program influenced the art in Skutches’ exhibit, especially because the pieces depict many tranquil and peaceful settings.

“Every TRAC meeting starts off with a mindfulness meditation, both now and in the past,” Greenlee said. “A practice of mindfulness and control over his skills as an artist and a writer are a few things that make his painting unique.”

After learning about his former role at Lehigh, Greenlee said he gained a deeper understanding of Skutches’ love and passion for art.

Skutches said exploring different paths in life can sometimes lead to significant change and success in unexpected areas, and this is demonstrated by his journey with art.

“We should never have regrets,” Skutches said. “In order to learn, we must nurture disagreements and have the freedom to make mistakes.”