Becoming Mother Monty: A story of identity, advocacy

Jake Montgomery, ‘25, steps into the spotlight for Lehigh’s 2024 spring drag show, dressed as Lois Griffin from “Family Guy,” donning an orange bob, turquoise button down and khaki pants.

Montgomery approaches drag like a talent show for queer artists of different backgrounds who come together and manifest their ideas on a stage.

He performed two songs — “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry and “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan.

He said his theme for the performance was a sapphic Lois Griffin love story. Halfway through the first song, Montgomery shed his first outfit to reveal black lingerie, a corset, leg garters, gloves and a fresh set of pearls.

The tearaway pants, which were executed perfectly during the show, took him more than four hours to make using hot glue.

For his second performance, he remained in the same outfit from the previous reveal. This story evolved as Lois grappled with the realization that the woman she loves is too afraid to admit her feelings and stays with her husband.

The show ended in a final reveal, as he dramatically pulled flowers from his chest at the climactic note.

Roaring applause.

Loud hollers.

Flying dollar bills.

It was clear Montgomery had found a space to embrace his authentic self, however, that sense of belonging didn’t always come so easily.

Growing up in a small town in Pottsville, Pennsylvania — about an hour from the Appalachian Trail — Montgomery dealt with the pressures of familial expectations. He said his path to self-discovery has been filled with challenges.

Discovering his queer identity while balancing his passions and academics, Montgomery’s experiences represent a young boy forging his path in a society that defined him before he could define himself.

Now a senior at Lehigh majoring in environmental engineering, he fully embraces his multifaceted identity as a Gryphon, a piccolo player in the Marching 97 and Mother Monty in the drag community.

Recognizing the challenges college life presents, especially for first-years, Montgomery believes people often forget to have fun, causing them to lose their sense of self.

Through his drag performances and LGBTQ+ advocacy, he hopes to remind the campus community of the importance of joy and self-expression.

The youngest of four sons, Montgomery’s early life was shaped by isolation and independence. He said the significant age gap between him and his siblings often made him feel like an only child.

His childhood was filled with video games, which served as a connection to his brothers. Montgomery and his brothers immersed themselves in classic Nintendo games, like Mario, Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda.

“A lot of my core memories as a child were related to video games, because that was also the only way that I connected with my brothers,” Montgomery said. “So, it was at least a shared experience given the age gap.”

As his brothers ventured off to college, Montgomery remained in Pottsville, where he navigated a life around steep slopes and a love for the outdoors. He said he was a true “mountain kid.”

During high school, Montgomery struggled with the pressure to live up to the standard his brothers set. He participated in sports like soccer and water polo, even though they weren’t his first choice for extracurriculars.

He said when teachers saw his last name, they immediately recognized it and asked how his brothers were doing.

During his first year of high school, Montgomery was determined to build an academically rigorous schedule and follow the path he thought was expected of him.

That changed when an art teacher asked about his plans to pursue AP Art in his senior year, which made Montgomery question his true passions — something he had never deeply considered before.

As he began to embrace his identity, he found himself drawn to creative outlets like drama club, art club and music. Reflecting on this period, he said he often felt like a late bloomer, watching others find their paths while he continued to figure things out.

Just before his junior year, Montgomery spent an entire day in a state of limbo, weighed down by fear over finally coming out as gay to his mom.

When he finally told her, her response was simple yet relieving — “I know.”

That moment captured everything for Montgomery. It made him realize those closest to him had seen him all along.

“It was as if the closet had always been made of glass,” he said.

His mother, Beth Montgomery, still jokes about the irony of their family dynamics.

“Of course when I found out he was gay, that was a lot, because it’s a whole family of testosterone,” Beth Montgomery said.

She emphasized how she is beyond proud of Jake’s talents and accomplishments.

“When he did his drag shows and finally showed me pictures, I didn’t even recognize him as my own son,” Beth Montgomery said. “I was floored, but I also thought, ‘What a talent.’”

Determined to maintain his independence and not rely on his mother for financial support while enrolled at Lehigh, Montgomery often spends late-night hours on weekends DoorDashing to earn extra cash.

Driving his mother’s old 2009 Ford Focus between Wendy’s, Taco Bell and El Jefe’s with stops around campus, he makes $50 to $60 each shift. He said he uses these earnings to help cover the costs of makeup, wigs, costumes and other expenses.

In April of his sophomore year at Lehigh, Montgomery performed in his first drag show. He describes his drag persona, Mother Monty, as a woman who enjoys the company of other ladies.

Montgomery said the name “Mother Monty” is also deeply connected to his mother, who has been a constant pillar of support, from his academic goals to his Gryphon position and music endeavors.

That support has extended to friendships, like the one he shares with Lorenzo Ciccone, ‘25, a bandmate of his in the Marching 97. Montgomery said the two have been close friends since their first years at Lehigh, and Ciccone remembers that Montgomery was one of the first people he came out to that fall semester.

Throughout that year, Ciccone also recalled, Montgomery would re-enact skits from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a popular reality TV series. Impressed by his talent and his ability to deliver jokes so easily, Ciccone and his other friends encouraged Montgomery to start performing drag.

“His sense of humor is so contagious and easy to bounce off of,” Ciccone said. “That’s something you don’t find in many people, especially if you’re going into drag. It’s a quality that’s hard to learn. You really have to be born with that natural charisma.”

Ciccone said it’s been incredible to see one of his best friends on stage, embracing his true self without worrying about others’ opinions. He and his friends have always been excited to watch Montgomery’s drag evolve and see his personal growth.

“With a school like Lehigh, where sometimes we get stuck in the books or stuck in the routine, it’s cool to see someone be so open about who they are,” Ciccone said.

Montgomery said his biggest supporters are his fellow band members, and he has even attended Marching 97 social events in drag attire, which stirred up a lot of excitement and admiration.

Ciccone said Montgomery’s own encouragement has reminded him of the importance of making the most of college and pursuing what you love.

After Lehigh, Montgomery plans to pursue graduate school and a career in environmental engineering consulting, while still keeping Mother Monty in his back pocket.

“I’m unsure of what drag will be for me after my last drag show in the spring, but I want to continue doing it, learn more, meet other people who do drag,” he said. “And hopefully get hotter.”