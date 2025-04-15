Women of Color Alliance: Circle of Sisters creates space for collaboration

What began as a vision for sisterhood has since evolved into a support network.

Founded in 2023, Lehigh’s Women of Color Alliance: Circle of Sisters has grown into a space where mentorship, connection and community thrive. Through a wide range of events, the student organization works to foster belonging and uplift students of color across campus.

The organization was formed by reviving a previously inactive club known as Circle of Sisters. Kamara St. Paul, ‘26, vice president of the Women of Color Alliance, served on the club’s first executive board when it relaunched.

St. Paul said the new group was created to honor the previous club’s name and carry forward its original mission under a new structure. She also said the name was chosen to align with the club’s campus counterpart, the Men of Color Alliance, as they share similar goals and frequently collaborate.

“It’s to create a safe space where women of color across campus can come and interact with one another, learn about one another, network with one another and just be comfortable in their own skin,” St. Paul said.

She said the club serves as a space for others to better understand the challenges faced by the community and explore ways to offer support and solidarity.

Mayowa Latona, ‘26, the club’s treasurer, said she joined last year after hearing about it from a friend. After attending several events, she said she felt it was the kind of community she has always been looking for.

“I’ve always wanted to make an impact on minority women and just help people who are younger, just be a mentor to them and know that there’s women on campus that are here and they’re ready to support you and are ready to help you thrive,” she said.

Latona emphasized the club’s strong sense of mutual support. She said she’s seen members grow together academically, professionally and personally.

St. Paul said the club frequently collaborates with other campus organizations, including the Women’s Strength Society and the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

“People usually don’t even talk to their classmates, or (they) walk on campus and do the ‘Lehigh lookaway,’” she said. “Once everybody comes together, you make an impact.”

Tasfia Ahmad, ‘27, the club’s secretary, said she joined the Women of Color Alliance during her first semester at Lehigh after learning about it from the vice president at the time, who was also her mentor from the Mentor Collective program.

Ahmad said the club hosted more than 10 events last semester. She said these included educational programs on topics like period access and sex education, as well as cultural celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month and Ramadan.

“I feel like everyone is excited to learn, even if they’re not women of color,” she said. “It’s so rewarding, because people show up, they give their feedback, and it’s just really good overall.”

Afia Arhin, ‘28, joined in October as a first-year representative. She said she was grateful to find a club like the Women of Color Alliance at Lehigh, especially as a first-year student adjusting to a new environment.

“Especially for our freshmen that are coming from big cities or even rural areas, it’s kind of hard to immediately feel comfortable on campus,” Arhin said. “But with a club like this, where it’s like a bunch of upperclassmen that have already lived the Lehigh experience and can give you feedback and tips on how to really be successful in college, I think it makes a freshman’s transition easier.”

As the club wraps up its second year back on campus, Latona said the members hope to improve. However, there are several challenges, including securing stable funding and official recognition from the Student Senate.

Arhin said she hopes the club will reach a broader audience in the future to secure the necessary funding and support from faculty and staff to create more large-scale events.

“We have a big impact on campus,” Arhin said. “I feel like a lot of the women of color and non-women of color, and the general Lehigh population, is aware of what (Women of Color Alliance) does, and I think they’re very supportive.”