Spectrum’s 15th annual drag show: A celebration of creativity, expression

By 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lamberton Hall was filled with an audience, and the room was buzzing with energy as the crowd waited in their seats.

After a high-energy buildup and a 50-minute wait, Elektra Fearce St. James took the stage, showcasing her seasoned talent with a dynamic performance featuring cartwheels and splits.

Elektra Fearce St. James is the drag persona of Lehigh’s own Ariel Torres, the associate director of the Pride Center and the advisor to Spectrum.

Torres was one of several who performed at the 15th annual drag show of Spectrum, Lehigh’s largest and oldest LGBTQ+ social engagement club. Lamberton Hall shed its typical atmosphere to feature a vibrant mix of professional and student performances for the event.

For the first time, this year’s show was open to the entire Bethlehem community.

Joam Gonzalez Rodriguez, ‘27, the vice president of Spectrum, said the organization’s executive board chose to open the show to the public in response to growing challenges facing current diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“We want our event, and Lehigh University as a whole, to show the local community the great things organizations can do when they stand by their values,” he said.

Gonzalez Rodriguez said last year’s show was so packed that people stood in doorways just to catch a glimpse of the performances. He also said this year, Spectrum sold more than 50 tickets to the public and anticipated a full house.

For Torres, performing at the drag show was not a new experience, as he’s been a part of the drag community since 2009.

“I’ve been doing this about 20 years now, and at this point it’s second nature,” Torres said.

He won both Miss Gay Allentown America and Miss Gay Pennsylvania America, which is one of various locations where the Miss Gay America Pageant is held.

In addition to holding local titles, he said he won the East Coast preliminary in the All American Goddess Pageant and placed in the top 12 at nationals in 2017.

Naomi Smalls — a renowned American drag queen who appeared on multiple seasons of the reality television show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — also performed at the event.

The crowd erupted for Smalls, captivated by her shimmering blue costume and her performance that flaunted her success in the industry.

After her performance, she delivered a heartfelt speech, praising Lehigh’s inclusive environment and emphasizing the importance of authenticity and chasing your dreams.

The show also showcased student performances. These ranged from a Queen of Hearts routine featuring a costume crafted entirely from playing cards to a rendition of the 1981 song “Who Can it Be Now?” by Men at Work tied together with inflatable saxophones and students in tuxedos miming along.

Maya Radic, ‘25, attended the drag show and said she thought it helped foster a sense of inclusivity.

“Events like these are super important for promoting an environment that typical Lehigh students may not be exposed to, especially with the current political climate,” Radic said.

While she said Lehigh is more inclusive than her small hometown in Arizona, it’s not as accepting as some other schools.

Gonzalez Rodriguez said clubs like Spectrum are crucial catalysts on campus, bringing the community together to discuss timely social and queer issues.

He said Spectrum’s mission is to empower the Lehigh’s community by promoting inclusion and excellence, and to achieve this, the organization hosts a variety of campus events. These range from the annual drag show to game and movie nights, all aimed at fostering community and prioritizing the voices of its members.

However, organizing large events like the drag show is no small task. Gonzalez Rodriguez said the planning for this year’s event took five months, with logistics and budgeting being the most challenging aspects.

He said Spectrum fortunately received support from Lehigh Auxiliary Services, which donated $1,000, allowing the organization to bring the event to life without worrying too much about next year’s budget.

Torres said the fact that Lehigh has multiple offices dedicated to gender equity and multicultural affairs speaks volumes to the support students can find on campus to find a sense of belonging.

“We celebrate our differences but never in an exclusive way,” Torres said. “We are a welcoming community, and I think there’s something beautiful about that.”