Swing dance club adds lively energy to campus

The Swing Dance Club at Lehigh is infusing historical charm with modern energy, offering a vibrant space for dancers of all levels.

The club dedicates itself to preserving the art of East Coast Swing, a partner dance style that has delighted audiences since the 1920s. Recognized as “The Legacy Club” at last spring’s Lehigh Valley Youth Dance Fest in Zoellner Art Center’s Baker Hall, the club remains rooted in tradition.

While the club’s foundation comes from the 1920s, they’ve put a modern twist on the art, ditching gender specific dance roles and choreographing contemporary music.

A free organization open to all students, the club hosts weekly lessons, social dances and student-run performances, aiming to foster an inclusive and welcoming community. Also, each semester, the club forms a student-run performance group for major campus events such as Dance Fest and the International Bazaar.

Club presidents Emily Walsh, ‘26, Daniel St. John, ‘26, and Rachel McIntosh, ‘26, have been active members since their first years at Lehigh. They share a passion for swing dancing, which McIntosh described as a celebration of social interaction that continues to inspire people today.

Walsh, St. John and McIntosh are also co-choreographers.

St. John said new members often discover the club through club fairs or personal invitations from current members. Practice sessions, which take place at Zoellner Arts Center, typically attract eight to 15 participants, with some learning for fun and others preparing for performances.

Walsh said the group chooses not to focus on the fusion style of swing dance — a mix of multiple styles — in order to teach newcomers from the ground up.

Inclusivity is central to the club’s mission, Walsh said, as it’s non-gender specific, allowing members to choose whether to lead or follow. She also said new dancers are encouraged to start as followers to build confidence before transitioning to a leading role.

“It’s really important that we’re a very inclusive club,” she said. “You don’t have to have any experience, and you can be any role you want.”

Valerie Thompson, ’26, a club member of two years, said this approach creates a supportive atmosphere.

Thompson said she decided to join after McIntosh encouraged her to try it out. She also has a background in tap dancing and experience in the Lehigh Dancin’ group.

Though she was initially unsure about her role in swing dancing, she eventually chose to lead. She also said she found the rhythmic skills she honed in tap provided a strong foundation for swing dancing.

“It’s actually weirdly similar to tap dancing,” she said. “It’s very rhythm-based, because there’s specific footwork.”

This year, the club has embraced a “Great Gatsby” theme, channeling the glamour of the “Roaring Twenties” with period-inspired costumes and music.

As one of the few partner dance experiences on campus, Thompson said the Swing Dance Club stands out for its emphasis on collaboration and expression.

“We’re very open and accepting of everyone,” Thompson said. “We are one of the few dance clubs on campus that don’t audition, which I really like.”