For those of you who did not read my first column, my goal is to spread any wisdom I think may help Lehigh students navigate their time throughout college based on my personal experiences as I enter the second half of my last semester as a college student.

The first piece was geared toward first-year students, and this second column will focus on words of advice for those approaching their sophomore year of college.

Lesson 1: Be open to changing dynamics

Sophomore year, at Lehigh in particular, comes with a plethora of changing dynamics. The most obvious of these changes is you’ll no longer be living in a first-year dorm. While I know this is not the case for everyone, the community I created on my floor during my first year was so special to me, and adjusting to a new living environment was extremely difficult.

Since I opted to join Greek life, I lived in my sorority’s chapter house my sophomore year. While I was excited to have the opportunity to live with around 40 of my sisters, this was a different experience than the co-ed floor I had grown accustomed to. It also meant I had to put in more effort to see my friends, who once lived across the hall from me but now lived all the way across campus.

While this transition is difficult, you will soon realize which of your friendships are true and who were just “convenience friends.”

Lesson 2: Take classes outside your major/pick up a minor

I cannot stress enough how important it is to expose yourself to disciplines outside your chosen major as early as you possibly can. While some people think they know what they want to study when they apply to college, plans often change, and you’ll never know where your true passions lie unless you explore different subjects.

After taking my first marketing class sophomore year, I realized I wanted to pick up a second major in a business discipline, but I was too late and wouldn’t have graduated on time if I had done so. While I was able to explore these passions by minoring in both business and marketing, one of my deepest regrets as a college student was not being able to major in a field that truly interested me.

So, I urge you to consider taking a variety of classes so you don’t make the same mistakes that I did.

Lesson 3: Intertwine your circles

The beauty of college is that you’ll continue to meet new people throughout your entire time here. As I mentioned above, while your social circles will expand, there’s nothing stopping you from intertwining them. There’s also nothing better than having your friends become friends.

I was able to strengthen my friendships and support systems by connecting those I met on my first-year floor with the best friends I made in my sorority. Now, three years later, I can confidently say the members of my friend group come from various parts of my college experience, and I’m so lucky to be surrounded by a group of such supportive individuals.

Lesson 4: Find ways to contribute to the campus community

Just do something. You are only here for four years, and when you reflect on your college experience, you will want to be able to say you actively contributed to the campus community.

Whether you decide to become an orientation leader, a tour guide, a student senator or join an intramural sports team, do something that will make you proud of your contributions to Lehigh.

Miscellaneous Tidbits