For those of you who did not read my first column, my goal is to spread any wisdom I think may help Lehigh students navigate their time throughout college based on my personal experiences as I enter the second half of my last semester as a college student.
The first piece was geared toward first-year students, and this second column will focus on words of advice for those approaching their sophomore year of college.
Lesson 1: Be open to changing dynamics
Sophomore year, at Lehigh in particular, comes with a plethora of changing dynamics. The most obvious of these changes is you’ll no longer be living in a first-year dorm. While I know this is not the case for everyone, the community I created on my floor during my first year was so special to me, and adjusting to a new living environment was extremely difficult.
Since I opted to join Greek life, I lived in my sorority’s chapter house my sophomore year. While I was excited to have the opportunity to live with around 40 of my sisters, this was a different experience than the co-ed floor I had grown accustomed to. It also meant I had to put in more effort to see my friends, who once lived across the hall from me but now lived all the way across campus.
While this transition is difficult, you will soon realize which of your friendships are true and who were just “convenience friends.”
Lesson 2: Take classes outside your major/pick up a minor
I cannot stress enough how important it is to expose yourself to disciplines outside your chosen major as early as you possibly can. While some people think they know what they want to study when they apply to college, plans often change, and you’ll never know where your true passions lie unless you explore different subjects.
After taking my first marketing class sophomore year, I realized I wanted to pick up a second major in a business discipline, but I was too late and wouldn’t have graduated on time if I had done so. While I was able to explore these passions by minoring in both business and marketing, one of my deepest regrets as a college student was not being able to major in a field that truly interested me.
So, I urge you to consider taking a variety of classes so you don’t make the same mistakes that I did.
Lesson 3: Intertwine your circles
The beauty of college is that you’ll continue to meet new people throughout your entire time here. As I mentioned above, while your social circles will expand, there’s nothing stopping you from intertwining them. There’s also nothing better than having your friends become friends.
I was able to strengthen my friendships and support systems by connecting those I met on my first-year floor with the best friends I made in my sorority. Now, three years later, I can confidently say the members of my friend group come from various parts of my college experience, and I’m so lucky to be surrounded by a group of such supportive individuals.
Lesson 4: Find ways to contribute to the campus community
Just do something. You are only here for four years, and when you reflect on your college experience, you will want to be able to say you actively contributed to the campus community.
Whether you decide to become an orientation leader, a tour guide, a student senator or join an intramural sports team, do something that will make you proud of your contributions to Lehigh.
Miscellaneous Tidbits
- Make a LinkedIn profile: It is time. While it may be hard to come to terms with, you eventually need to get a job, and it’s important to start growing your network if you haven’t already.
- You don’t need your car: While it’s nice to have access to a car, you really don’t need it. One of your friends will have a car, and there’s nowhere on Lehigh’s campus that is more than a 15-minute walk away. It’s also an expensive investment to make to only use it once a week.
- Consider studying abroad: While it may seem early, if studying abroad is something you think you would be interested in, now is the time to start planning for it.
- You don’t need an internship this summer: Just enjoy your summer. Work at a golf course, a restaurant or just have fun. You have the rest of your life to work in an office. I put so much pressure on myself to find an internship for the summer between my sophomore and junior year because I thought I’d fall behind if I didn’t. I didn’t end up getting one and worked at a pizzeria instead, and I had an awesome summer. You will find one for next year, and you are not behind.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.