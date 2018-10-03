Game info:
- The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) are traveling to Princeton, New Jersey, to face the Princeton Tigers (3-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Powers Field.
Lehigh’s previous game:
- The University of Pennsylvania Quakers defeated the Mountain Hawks 30-10 on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Franklin Field. As last year’s contest was an offensively driven matchup with a final score of 65-47, this year, the defenses locked down, allowing a combined 40 points.
- The Mountain Hawks were led by senior defensive linebacker Mark Walker and senior defensive back Sam McCloskey who each had 10 tackles. Senior running back Dom Bragalone returned to the lineup with 103 rushing yards. Junior defensive back Devon Bibbens had his first career 100-yard receiving game on five catches.
Last Lehigh vs. Princeton matchup:
- The Tigers and the Mountain Hawks last played each other two years ago, when Lehigh defeated Princeton 42-28, led by senior quarterback Nick Shafnisky, who threw for a career-high 461 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Lehigh has won five of the last six meetings with Princeton.
Keys to the game:
- Princeton is a big offensive threat, scoring a combined 146 points this season. Senior linebacker Mark Walker needs to put pressure on the Tigers to reduce their running game.
- Lehigh senior quarterback Brad Mayes must improve on his performance in the pocket after being sacked seven times versus Penn. The Tigers defense has been formidable, allowing a total of just 26 points thus far this season.
Key players:
- Lehigh: The Mountain Hawk offensive line will need to play well for the team to put up points, as this has proven crucial in previous games. Mayes, Bragalone and senior receiver Luke Christiano need act as a trio of offensive threat to compete against Princeton’s defensive core.
- Princeton: In last week’s game against Monmouth, senior wide receiver Jesper Horsted broke Princeton’s all-time touchdown reception record (20) midway through the third quarter with an 81-yard score for his third touchdown of the day. Senior quarterback John Lovett has thrown for 10 touchdowns this season and has passed for 509 yards while rushing for 119 more.
Implications of the game:
- A loss would have no effect on the Mountain Hawk’s Patriot League ranking, but with a 1-3 record, the team is desperate for a win. Achieving that win or even a competitive game for Lehigh would have a big impact on team momentum leading into league play against Fordham.
