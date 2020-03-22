Editorial: The distractions we’ve lost and gained

The impact sports and entertainment have on us is profound — it’s a way to escape reality and any hardships you may be experiencing. Coronavirus has taken away that enjoyment.

On March 11, the National Basketball Association decided to suspend its season following

The announcement that a Utah Jazz player had tested positive for COVID-19. The following day, Major League Baseball decided to postpone the start of its season, and the college basketball national championships were cancelled as well.

With gatherings greater than 10 people being strongly discouraged, all other entertainment events followed suit.

Broadway shows and television production have been cancelled, movie production has been put on hold, and concerts were called off.

Members of the Lehigh community are stuck at home, and tucked in the back of our mind is the reality that people are suffering from this virus, and we can’t do anything to help except by separating ourselves.

It makes matters worse that live entertainment that we would, under normal circumstances, highly anticipate in order to take a break from this constant negativity on the news, is now unavailable.

While the coronavirus has been scary and tragic, it has given us the opportunity to use each others’ company as a form of entertainment.

In a time when we are typically glued to our phones, computers and televisions, all of a sudden we are being forced to find alternative ways to stimulate ourselves. Go on a walk with your family down the street and around the neighborhood.

Even in this time of social distancing, you will find your street filled with families enjoying the sunlight, riding bikes and playing sports in front yards. Perhaps, you may engage in conversations with neighbors that you had never even met or seen before (while, of course, standing six feet away).

It may seem like a different world than it was a couple of weeks ago. But in a weird way, we should be grateful for this time that we have with family. Reach out to a few friends that you have not spoken to in a while, and reconnect with people that you did not expect to hear from.

The absence of live sports and entertainment has provided us with the opportunity to bring people together and enjoy the presence of others. We can all take a moment and appreciate the smaller joys that this pandemic has shown us.