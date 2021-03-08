The Brown and White Weekly: 3/8

Multimedia Editor Gabrielle Falk runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Gabi Falk.

Lehigh University’s COVD-19 Response Team announced that due to COVID-19 positivity rates continuing to drop, Lehigh will further resume some campus activities.

As of today the COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 29 total active cases, 12 of those among students living off-campus and 17 among students living on-campus.

The limit on the gathering size for indoor spaces will double from five to 10. Social-distancing and mask-wearing are still required for all gatherings.

Next week in-person dining, as well as Taylor Gym plan to open to students with campus access.

In other news, the university plans to move forward with an in-person commencement ceremony in May. Students are expected to be able to have two guests, per graduate. All ceremonies will be live streamed for additional friends and family.

Right now The Campus Race to Zero Waste competition, an eight-week national competition focusing on waste reduction, is offering virtual events and initiatives on campus through the end of the month.

The Office of Sustainability has relaunched the Lehigh Swap Shop, a free clothing store on campus aimed with the goal of reducing garment waste.

In sports news, The Lehigh men’s basketball team suffered a 69-58 loss to Boston University in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament. Lehigh women’s basketball defeated Holy Cross 75-57 Sunday afternoon at Stabler Arena in the Patriot League Quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals for the third straight year.

Lehigh men’s lacrosse defeated No.10 Loyola 10-6 at Ulrich Sports Complex Saturday afternoon to capture its second straight victory and its first win against the Greyhounds in program history.

For The Brown and White, I’m Gabi Falk.