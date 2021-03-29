The Brown and White Weekly: 3/29

Multimedia Editor Gabrielle Falk runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

As of today the COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 18 total active cases, 16 of those among students living off-campus and 2 among students living on-campus.

The University Commencement Team has changed the student limit on guests at graduation from two to four due to changing COVID-19 capacity limits. The ceremonies will be held in person at Goodman Stadium from May 21-24.

In vaccine news, not all who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines have been able to in Bethlehem. Kristen Wenrich, Bethlehem’s health director, said the supply does not meet demand at this point.

As of March 29 Bethlehem’s vaccine dashboard is reporting over 23,000 vaccines administered.

In other news, Lehigh’s College of Business is moving forward with plans for expansion as part of phase two in Lehigh’s Path to Prominence initiative.

The new building was previously scheduled to open in fall 2021, but has now been shifted to fall 2022 due to COVID-19 related delays.

The main goal of the new building is to facilitate discovery based learning.

In sports news, Lehigh women’s basketball suffered a 77-53 loss Sunday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, Texas. The team finished with an overall record of 10-6, marking one of the best seasons in program history.

