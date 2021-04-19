The Brown and White Weekly: 4/19

Sharon Jo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

In COVID-19 news there are currently 27 total active cases among students living on and off-campus. There are 13 cases among students living off-campus and 14 among students living in residence halls.

The Bethlehem Farmers’ Market is making a return after a year long shutdown due to the pandemic. Starting April 29 the market will open every Thursday until November 18.

Lehigh’s admissions office is also preparing to offer in-person tours again this spring for the first time in over a year.

While Lehigh has been holding virtual webinars and campus walkthroughs, many Lehigh tour guides are looking forward to the opportunities that come with in-person sessions.

In other news, Provost Nathan Urban told Lehigh’s Faculty Senate the 2020-2021 academic year will end with an estimated budgetary surplus of $10-12 million. Urban announced that the expected surplus will be reinvested into Lehigh’s “strategic initiatives” while there is a petition circulating among faculty and staff to urge the university to reconsider the allocation of these funds.

It was also recently announced that for the 2021-2022 academic year there will be a four percent tuition increase as well as increasing additional costs for attendance.

In sports news, Lehigh lost to Army in a double header on April 17

