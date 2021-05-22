The Brown and White
The class of 2020 commencement ceremony took place on May 22. The event is the first time the class of 2020 has been together since they were sent home due to COVID-19 in March 2020. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)

IN PHOTOS: Class of 2020 commencement ceremony

The Class of 2020’s commencement cceremony was held on May 22, one year after their ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.

