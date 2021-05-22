The class of 2020 commencement ceremony took place on May 22. The event is the first time the class of 2020 has been together since they were sent home due to COVID-19 in March 2020. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
The Class of 2020’s commencement cceremony was held on May 22, one year after their ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
Faculty and staff head onto the stage before the ceremony begins.(Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Mark Schafer, ’20, sang the national anthem at the 2020 Commencement Ceremony on May 22. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
President John Simon welcomes the class of 2020. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Class president William Pemberton, ’20, gives the first speech. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
The class of 2020 commencement ceremony. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Members of the class of 2020 at their commencement ceremony. The ceremony took place one year later due to COVID-19. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
President Simon welcomes the next speaker. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Laney Delaney ’20 gives the second speech. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Students stop to get their picture taken when they walk across the stage. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Students line up to walk across the stage.(Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Students hand in their name card before walking across the stage. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Everyone exits the stage at the end of the ceremony. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Casey Durso ’20 sings the Alma Mater to conclude the ceremony. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
Students throw their caps when commencement is over. (Jessica Mellon/B&W Staff)
