Following CDC updates expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots, the Bethlehem Health Bureau will be hosting clinics for people to receive a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Current dates for the clinics are Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. Clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Additionally, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine clinics will be accessible every Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All clinics will be held at Bethlehem City Hall.

“The FDA authorized the Moderna vaccine booster for individuals of at least 65 years of age and adults (18 years of age and older) at high risk because of severe illness or exposure in a work setting,” the Bethlehem City Hall Facebook post said.

The CDC now recommends booster doses for eligible persons who received any of the three COVID-19 vaccine types. “Mixing and matching” doses is permitted as booster shots do not need to match the initial vaccine type a person received.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment can do so at www.bethlehem-pa.gov by clicking on the COVID-19 tab, or by calling (610) 865-7083.