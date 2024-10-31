Beyond trends: how media brings us together

Entertainment media is often looked at as a universal language, as it has the ability to connect people from all over the world. Movies, television series, music and books are often adapted and translated to encourage international consumption. And on a smaller scale, they result in deep connections and long-lasting friendships.

Whether it be with someone across the ocean or right next door, one of life’s greatest pleasures is bonding over shared interests.

At Lehigh, first-year students seek out those with shared hobbies and passions, and conversations about mutual interests are perhaps one of the easiest ways to make new friends.

Entertainment media not only helps individuals forge new friendships but also fosters and nurtures existing relationships, regardless of distance and time.

These forms of media serve as a connecting bridge in relationships — one that can span over many years and for thousands of miles.

Some people associate others with specific forms of entertainment intake, as such media can invoke feelings of nostalgia and conjure up memories that might otherwise be lost in the past.

These associations have the power to sustain relationships.

As we navigate a social media-dominated world, it’s important to recognize the value of alternate forms of media and their power to foster much deeper and long-lasting connections.

It’s more than just passive consumption — it’s a shared cultural and social experience.

Whether through stories that inspire us, music that moves us or films that make us think, entertainment media continues to be a vital part of our social fabric.

For instance, every Monday, thousands of football fans across the country gather at the same time to watch an NFL game. For those with ties to specific teams, a quick text to a family member or friend with the same passion can help maintain connection.

In the music industry, fans around the world wait with their eyes glued to their phones, waiting for the 12 a.m. album releases from their favorite artists.

This past April, for instance, long-distance friends sat on FaceTime and bonded over their favorite artist, estranged mothers and daughters came together to enjoy comforting tunes and millions of other fans from around the world simultaneously listened to Taylor Swift’s new album.

Another recent example of media that brought people together would be the release of Tyler the Creator’s new album, “Chromakopia.”

Before its release on Oct. 28, fans buzzed about the release, bonding over small snippets released from Tyler and attempting to guess what artist would be featured on the album.

Even television series can evoke these emotions and connections, as many people tune into weekly releases of shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelor.” Whether attending a watch party or watching alone and sending out texts or getting excited to speak about it with friends the next day, this shared interest creates long-lasting bonds.

We hold annual family movie marathons, the texts we never fail to receive from our childhood best friend about our favorite basketball team’s performance, the song that reminds us of highschool carpools, weekly calls to our sister about our newest read and other small pieces of entertainment media near and dear to our hearts.

While social media fads quickly come and go, music, movies, books and TV will likely be immortalized in pop culture forever.

Unlike many other things, entertainment media has the power to keep good memories alive because it can serve as a good form of nostalgia.

Simply saying things like “Remember when…” always sparks heartfelt conversations that allow people to reflect back to childhood shows, songs, movies and books.

It also serves as a gentle reminder to reconnect with the people we share those memories with, strengthening bonds through the shared joy of the past, and using them as a way to keep relationships alive in the present.

Entertainment media has managed to create moments that stay with us long after the credits roll or the last page is turned.

Think about that song a truly never gets old or the smell of a specific dish that will always evoke memories of your favorite show.

Think back to how easily a simple reference to a classic film or a favorite book can reignite a long-lost connection.

It’s these moments of shared enjoyment that reinforce the lasting bonds entertainment helps to create.

Now, it’s up to us to cherish these moments and recognize their ability to deepen our relationships, ensuring that entertainment remains an integral part of how we relate to one another.