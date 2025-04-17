Leaping into action: First-years start ballet club at Lehigh

When Daniella Gibson, ‘28, first stepped into a dance studio at just 4 years old, she had no idea ballet would become such a central part of her life.

Over the years, she explored many dance styles, but ballet stood out as one her favorites.

By the time she reached high school, Gibson was practicing ballet five days a week, often for several hours at a time. Her passion even led her to begin teaching younger dancers.

“I ended up teaching elementary schoolers and middle schoolers, which was a super great experience, because I got to learn how to be a leader and choreograph,” Gibson said.

That passion followed her to Lehigh, but when she arrived in fall 2024, Gibson was surprised to discover there wasn’t a ballet-focused club on campus.

She shared this surprise with Rebecca Elsner, ‘28, and Charlotte Stewart, ‘28, fellow members of LU Dancin’, a competitive Lehigh dance group that performs at events such as Fusion and Dance Fest.

Drawing on their experiences with LU Dancin’, the trio worked to launch a ballet-focused club, which began this semester. Now, the club practices every Tuesday night from 8:30-10:30 p.m. and is structured like a typical ballet class. Members practice barre, center and across the floor, and combinations from ballet.

Gibson said many students expressed interest during the fall semester, and by the spring, they were able to bring it to life.

Starting the club as a first-year, Gibson said there was a lot she didn’t know. She had to write the club’s constitution and book rehearsal space, quickly realizing availability was limited.

However, she said she was pleasantly surprised by the amount of support, which only fueled her excitement to keep moving forward.

Elsner said the club created a GroupMe, which has grown to about 20 members, with 10 regularly attending meetings. She said their social media presence is growing as well.

“We’ve just been really working to improve our social media presence and get the word out,” Elsner said.

Gibson said she’s grateful this path led her to connect with others who shared her love for ballet.

Like Gibson, Stewart began dancing at a young age — just 3 years old — and trained throughout high school, dancing up to 18 hours a week. Stewart said the physical and emotional challenges of ballet, as well as the sense of community it provides, are what keep her drawn to the art form.

“I started pretty young, so I didn’t make the choice to start, but I made the choice to stay,” Stewart said. “It was more so that ballet became how I express myself artistically.”

Gibson acknowledged ballet can be challenging but said the executive board members’ years of experience help keep practices structured and supportive.

Since Gibson took a break from ballet in fall 2024 while organizing the club, she also said she found it difficult to jump back in, especially while guiding a group with varying levels of experience.

Still, Gibson said the goal for the club remains clear — create a welcoming, inclusive environment for students who love ballet, whether they’re seasoned performers or new to the barre.

“We hope that by this time next year, once we have become fully recognized, we will be able to just put on a performance as a club,” Elsner said.

For Gibson, ballet is more than just a form of exercise or artistic expression — it’s a way to connect.

“I love that dance has a lot of qualities that are good for you,” Gibson said. “It’s good for you physically. It’s a great workout. Emotionally, to express yourself, it’s very freeing. And it’s good socially, because it creates community.”