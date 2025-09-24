Mountain Hawks dive into Brown and White meet

The annual Brown and White is more than just a preseason event for the Lehigh swim and dive team. For the Mountain Hawks, it’s a cherished tradition that brings the team together before facing their challenging Patriot League schedule.

Taking place Sept. 26-27 at home in Jacobs Pool, the meet is a preseason practice where the swimmers are divided into “brown” and “white” teams, facing off against each other in a race without outside opponents.

Sophomore Matthew Baumberger, a butterfly and individual medley swimmer, said the meet is a valuable opportunity to gauge early-season performance.

“For me personally, it’s just to give me a benchmark on how I’m doing at the start of the season and things I can improve on to make sure I’m swimming my best,” Baumberger said.

He said while competition is at the heart of swimming, the Brown and White meet creates a more laid-back, high energy atmosphere where teammates face off against each other rather than external opponents.

Baumberger said it’s a fun way to kick off their racing for the season.

Senior Aaron Williams said the Brown and White meet is the team’s first race since the Patriot League Championships last February and is an opportunity to get the feel of competition again.

“It’s still competitive, but it’s a little more fun atmosphere, and it’s fun getting in the pool and seeing the guys that you train with every day,” Baumberger said. “You can have a little more strategy because you kind of know how people take on the races.”

Williams said it’s important for the upperclassman to support the first-years during the meet, mentoring them through the transition to their first collegiate competition.

He said since it’s their first meet of the season, he tries to support the new members as best as he can.

“I’ve been through exactly what they’ve been through three times so far,” Williams said. “Whenever I see something, I can help them, or I can give them advice on how to best prepare their mind.”

Baumberger said the meet is a nice break from the team’s intense training sessions.

Senior Caitlin Deitch said the Brown and White meet is both a competitive warm-up and an opportunity to see the first-years race.

“It’s a fun little first meet we get to do,” Deitch said. “We make the lineup, which is cool, and also just fun because it’s the first time we’re seeing the first-years race.”

This year’s Brown and White meet falls on family weekend, which isn’t usually the case. Deitch said her parents will be there to support her and the team.

While competitive swimming requires focus on timing and technical performance, Deitch said having fun is also beneficial for her success.

“I think smiling makes you go faster,” she said. “That’s something my dad always told me, because I’ll be in a bad mood, and he’s like, ‘you just need to go out there and have fun, and you’ll go fast.’ I usually try not to focus too hard on how I’m going to perform.”

Deitch said her goal is to start off the season with a good mentality and to carry that mindset throughout the season.

The Mountain Hawks will open their competitive season on Oct. 11 in Baltimore, Maryland, against their Patriot League rival Loyola University Maryland.