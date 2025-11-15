Lehigh remains undefeated after 27-7 win over Colgate

No. 4 Lehigh football defeated Colgate 27-7 today on the road in Hamilton, New York.

Lehigh came out of the gates fiery, driving all the way into the endzone with sophomore running back Aaron Crossley rushing 2 yards down the middle, bringing the score to 7-0.

With about five minutes left in the first quarter, the Mountain Hawks found themselves 3rd and 8 yards, looking for a crucial first down. Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson found first-year wide receiver Anthony Feaster for a first down and more, going 50 yards and landing the team within field goal range on the 19-yard line.

Although Lehigh couldn’t find the endzone, sophomore kicker Connor Poole sank a 32-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 with three and a half minutes left in the first quarter.

After Lehigh’s defense held firm on Colgate once again, allowing them only 3 offensive yards total, Johnson and the offense took the field once more.

A holding penalty followed by a chop block foul prevented Lehigh from scoring a touchdown. Poole made a 30-yard field goal to bring the score to 13-0.

The Raiders had their longest drive of the first half, putting them in field goal range. Junior kicker Luke Vogeler lined up for a 45-yard field goal attempt, but missed wide.

With just over 4 minutes left in the first half, Johnson connected with senior wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel for a 64-yard touchdown, making the lead a comfortable 20-0.

With just six seconds left in the first half, the Raiders put points on the board with a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jake Stearney to first-year wide receiver Matt Fogler.

To close out the first half, Jamiel powered the offense with five receptions and 114 yards, compared to Colgate’s leading receiver, senior Brady Hutchinson, with two catches for 31 yards. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Cole Hughes led with four tackles, and Colgate’s sophomore linebacker Christian Magliacano led with seven.

On their first possession of the second half, Stearney found Fogler once again for 47 yards for the longest catch of Fogler’s career.

With a pass intended for the end zone, senior linebacker Jackson Dowd intercepted the ball off Fogler’s fingers for a turnover.

With 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Johnson connected with junior wide receiver Mason Humphrey for 31 yards. Despite this, Lehigh could not continue the momentum and punted away for the second time in the half.

Vogeler attempted from 48 yards, but missed with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Mountain Hawk offense ran onto the field looking to put points on the board for the first time in the half. However, after a sack for a loss of 5 yards by Magliacano, the scoreless third quarter came to an end.

With the rain coming down to open the fourth quarter, the Lehigh defense forced a quick 3 and out to give their offense another chance of scoring.

For the first points of the second half, sophomore running back Jaden Green rushed 28 yards down the middle for a Lehigh touchdown, bringing the score to 27-7.

The Raiders gained offensive possession, but their forward momentum was halted by senior linebacker Tyler Ochojski, who sacked Stearney for a loss of 6 yards. Ochojski leads the team in sacks, and this was his 10th of the season.

With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the game was suspended due to weather-related issues.

Lehigh looks to close out the regular season against rival Lafayette College on Nov. 22.