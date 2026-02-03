Women’s lacrosse finalizes staff ahead of season

In preparation for the 2026 season, the Lehigh women’s lacrosse program added two assistant coaches to its staff in December. Caroline Pape was hired as offensive coordinator, while Lexi Pitkevits was hired as defensive coordinator.

The additions complete first-year head coach Steph Lazo’s staff as the Mountain Hawks prepare for their upcoming spring season, which opens against St. Joseph’s University on Feb. 6.

A Pennsylvania native, Pape began playing lacrosse in third grade after her father helped start a local youth program. She later played four seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson University from 2015 to 2019, transitioning from defense to midfield during her collegiate career. She also coached youth and club lacrosse.

After graduating, Pape earned her master’s degree in psychological studies with a concentration in sport and exercise at Seton Hall University, while also serving as an assistant coach at her alma mater.

Pape brings extensive collegiate experience, most recently serving as head coach at Rider University this past fall. Prior to Rider, she spent four seasons at Moravian University, where she led the Greyhounds to a 38-34 record and four consecutive appearances in the Landmark Conference Tournament.

She was named Landmark Conference Coach of the Year in 2023, after guiding Moravian to a 12-5 record and an eight-game winning streak.

“I feel very connected to Bethlehem,” Pape said. “It’s a super special place to me, and I’m really happy to be on the other side of the mountain now.”

She said that familiarity helped make the transition to Lehigh a natural fit.

Pitkevits followed a different path into the sport. As a longtime gymnast whose mother coached gymnastics at Auburn University, Pitkevits didn’t begin playing lacrosse until high school.

“I picked up lacrosse mostly for fun,” Pitkevits said. “The second I picked up a stick, I fell in love with it, and I knew it was something that would change my life.”

She went on to play at Albright College from 2018 to 2022. Pitkevits discovered her passion for coaching during COVID, when she realized she wasn’t ready to step away from the sport after graduation.

Pitkevits joined Moravian’s coaching staff in the summer of 2024, where she initially met Pape during the hiring process. The two later transitioned to Rider together before leaving for Lehigh.

“A really big part of this sport is being aligned with the people you work with,” she said. “I felt really aligned with (Pape), and in talking with (Lazo), I could automatically see the love and the passion (Lazo) has for this sport.”

Lazo said the established work relationship between Pape and Pitkevits was a major factor in the hiring process.

“They already have that chemistry and cohesion,” Lazo said. “That made it an easy sell because if they already have that bond, we’ll be able to create that bond with the student athletes.”

Lazo also said she was looking for staff who matched her energy, were committed to further developing the program and shifting its culture.

Senior midfielder Lizzie Bozza said the team responded positively when the new hires were announced in December.

“We were so happy to have people just like us as part of our program,” Bozza said. “They are really a good addition to our program and our values.”

Both assistant coaches emphasized empowering players and encouraging them to trust their abilities to control the pace of the game rather than reacting to it.

Pape noted the team’s competitiveness and potential within the Patriot League.

“We’re a really smart, fast-paced team that can hang with anyone in the league,” Pape said. “We’re not waiting years to rebuild. We have a really strong group right now.”

Looking ahead, Lazo said the program’s long-term goal is a Patriot League championship, while continuing to prioritize individual development across the roster.

With seven first-years on the roster, the Mountain Hawks plan to capitalize on a mix of fresh faces and experience to build a resilient team.

“We always say we’re 33 strong,” Lazo said. “Every player has a role, and our number one goal is developing student-athletes while competing at the highest level.”

Bozza said the Mountain Hawks have been underestimated by other universities following the staff changes and are ready to defy expectations.

Lehigh opens Patriot League play Feb. 14 against Loyola Maryland. All three coaches said they’re eager to see their preparation translate to game performance.

“There’s going to be a lot of celebrations, a lot of high energy (and) a lot of grittiness on the field,” Lazo said. “We’re really excited to show what we’ve been working really hard for.”





