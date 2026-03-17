Lehigh Mountain Hawks, No. 16

2025-2026 Record: 18-16, 11-7 Patriot League

Head coach: Brett Reed (since 2007)

Reed captured his third Patriot League Championship this season, leading Lehigh to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012. He earned his 300th career with a 70-67 victory against Boston University on Feb. 22.

2024-25 Finish: 11-19, 6-12 Patriot League

Lehigh advanced to the Patriot League Tournament but was eliminated in the first round, losing 77-73 to Loyola Maryland University.

How they got here: The Mountain Hawks secured an automatic NCAA Tournament bid after defeating Boston University 74-60 in the Patriot League Championship on March 11. The victory marked Lehigh’s first conference title since 2021.

Who to watch: Junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock leads Lehigh’s with 21 points per game and carries momentum into March Madness. He delivered a defining moment with a dramatic half-court buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals against Holy Cross University to advance the Mountain Hawks.

Sophomore forward Hank Alvey has emerged as a force in the paint, highlighted by a 30-point performance in the Patriot League semifinals against Colgate University. He averages 15 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Junior guard Joshua Ingram provides perimeter scoring. He knocked down three first-half 3-pointers in the Patriot League championship and averages 10.6 points and six rebounds per game.

Key notes: Lehigh enters the NCAA Tournament following a six-game winning streak and have relied on balanced scoring and efficient shooting. They shot 57.1% from beyond the arc in the first half of the championship game against Boston University.

Whitlock said during Tuesday’s media press conference that the team has a variety of offensive threats.

“Any guy can go out there and score 15 points a night,” he said. “That’s when we’re playing our best.”

Defensively, Lehigh has succeeded by creating turnovers and capitalizing in transition. The Mountain Hawks also emphasize ball movement, with multiple players contributing double-digit scoring performances.

“Going down the stretch, we knew it was about us,” Alvey said. “It was going to take all of us together, but everybody stepping up individually has taken this team to the next level.”

Prairie View A&M Panthers, No. 16

2025-26 Record: 18-17, 9-9 SWAC

Head Coach: Byron Smith (since 2016)

Smith has guided Prairie View A&M to multiple Southwestern Athletic Conference championship appearances and NCAA Tournament bids. This is his second appearance in the First Four, with the Panthers previously falling to Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2019.

2024-25 Finish: 5-27, 4-14 SWAC

Prairie View A&M lost to Florida A&M in the first round of the SWAC Tournament, 75-66, on March 11, 2025.

How they got here: The Panthers secured the SWAC’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid by defeating Southern University 72-66 in the conference championship game.

Who to watch: Senior guard Dontae Horne leads Prairie View A&M offensively with 20.2 points per game and is known for scoring in transition and attacking the rim.

Graduate guard Tai’Reon Joseph attempts 7.4 3-pointers per game, while graduate forward Cory Wells provides crucial defense with 7.1 rebounds per game.

Key Notes: Prairie View A&M thrives in an up-tempo style, relying on transition offense and defensive pressure. The Panthers force double-digit turnovers per game and convert those opportunities into fast-break points.

Wells said during Tuesday’s media press conference that the team is going to play hard from tipoff.

“It doesn’t matter necessarily who we play,” he said. “We expect to win. You don’t come here to lose. We expect to win.”

Lehigh will face Prairie View A&M in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcasted on TruTV.