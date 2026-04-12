When sophomore attacker Luke Breslin steps onto the field on game day, a switch flips, helping him become one of Lehigh’s top attackers.

When he’s not playing, he’s defined by the brotherhood and sense of community he shares in the locker room.

First-year attacker Finn Morgan said Breslin is noticeably different off the field than he is during practices and games.

“Off the field, he’s always messing around,” he said. “He’s a pretty funny guy, and he’s always down for a good time. But when you get to practice or into games, you can definitely see him flip that switch, and he’s kind of a different person.”

Whether joking around in the locker room or locked-in during a game, Morgan said Breslin’s different sides have propelled him through the 2025-26 season.

After being sidelined with an injury during his first year, Breslin has had a breakout season, leading the team in points with 24 goals and 25 assists.

Across the Patriot League this season, Breslin ranks second in assists per game with 2.27 and third in points per game with 4.45.

However, Breslin said it’s not statistics that drive his measure of success.

“Obviously, the most important thing is winning,” he said. “So, whatever I have to do, I don’t care if I have no points in the game, as long as you win the game, that’s really all that matters.”

When he first arrived on campus, Breslin said the team-first mindset was clear, and he quickly found a strong support system.

He said the locker room has a family-like atmosphere, forming close bonds with all 52 of his teammates.

Breslin said his journey to the top of the Division I leaderboard began with a far more aggressive introduction to the sport in Commack, New York.

“First time I got on the field, I was playing (midfielder) at the time, and I was just checking kids in the head,” he said. “Parents were screaming at me, parents were screaming at my parents. It was a whole scene.”

Over time, he refined that aggression and intensity, becoming the 2024 NYSSWA Class A Player of the Year and earning both USA All-American and Nike All-American honors.

Assistant coach Matthew Licciardi said he’s seen Breslin’s growth.

“I think every day, (Breslin’s) leaned into what it means to be one of us,” he said. “He embodies what it means to play offense here at Lehigh and the types of players that we look for and that we cherish.”

In his rookie year, Breslin had a three-goal performance against Navy before an injury sidelined him prior to halfway point of the season.

He said the time on the sidelines allowed him to observe the team’s style of play.

“Learning from the guys that came before me and seeing how they led, seeing what they did great and what they didn’t do so great,” Breslin said. “I think that tremendously helped me on and off the field.”

During a meeting with the coaching staff this season, Breslin said he reached a turning point when they challenged him to step into a larger role on the team.

He said the coaches wanted him to find his voice as a leader.

Following that meeting, Licciardi said he noticed a real shift.

“For (Breslin), we really saw the jump this year in his play and in his effort,” he said. “We wanted to challenge him from an early stage, ‘Hey, this is sort of the vision we see for you in our offense,’ and so we might as well get that started right now.”

Morgan said Breslin’s leadership and dedication are clear.

He said he’s seen Breslin step into a leadership role firsthand alongside senior attacker Andrew Kelly.

“(Breslin’s) probably the quarterback of our offense, he is so vocal out there and he tells everyone where to be,” Morgan said. “He’s a great leader.”

While Breslin credits the family atmosphere for his success, he said the foundation of his leadership and character was shaped by his parents long before he arrived in Bethlehem.

He said his father has been a role model and helped him recognize his own potential.

“I would call him my hero,” Breslin said. “He was the guy who kind of made me realize that, if I worked hard enough, I had all the attributes to become a great player.”

He said his development as both a player and a person is rooted in the support of his parents, who first encouraged him to try out for a lacrosse club program.

No matter what, he said they never said “no” along his journey.

“As good of a player as (Breslin) is, he is an extremely high character kid,” Licciardi said. “He’s someone that represents this place extremely well and someone that I’m extremely proud to coach.”