Maximizing senior year

No one really talks about how the end of senior year feels.

On paper, it’s supposed to be one of the most exciting times of a student’s life. Graduation is approaching. Senior photoshoots are booked, caps and gowns are ordered and plans for senior week and final bar crawls are coming together. It all looks like a celebration.

But beneath that excitement is a quieter reality that many students try to ignore.

A lot of seniors aren’t ready to leave Lehigh, and it shows in the way they act and speak. Suddenly, everyone is trying to cram every last moment into an already packed schedule. Every night out has to matter. People who wouldn’t normally care about going start saying yes to everything, just to avoid missing something.

Conversations that once felt casual have shifted. Everything becomes “we have to do that before we leave” or “this is our last time doing this.” Even something as simple as sitting at a coffee shop or walking to class starts to feel more significant.

This shift is understandable — but it’s also misguided.

What many seniors are experiencing isn’t just excitement. It’s anxiety about losing something that’s defined their daily lives for four years. College provides a built-in structure: constant social interaction, a steady routine and a clear sense of belonging. Even when things are stressful, there’s comfort in knowing where you fit.

As graduation approaches, that structure begins to disappear.

After college, nothing feels automatic. Friends move to different cities. Plans have to be scheduled weeks in advance. Everyday hangouts are replaced with occasional visits. Free time, once filled without effort, can start to feel unfamiliar.

Instead of acknowledging this transition, many seniors try to outrun it. They overfill their schedules, leaving little room to slow down or reflect. It becomes less about what they actually want to do and more about avoiding the discomfort of what comes next.

But this approach doesn’t work, instead it makes things worse.

The more students try to preserve every moment, the more aware they become that those moments are ending. Every “last” hits harder: last class, last weekend, last spontaneous plan. What’s meant to feel meaningful instead feels suffocating.

With classes ending on Friday, the timeline suddenly feels urgent. There are only a limited number of days left to see everyone, go everywhere and do everything. That pressure can turn what should be meaningful into something exhausting.

This is where the current mindset falls short.

Senior year shouldn’t be about squeezing in as much as possible. It should be about recognizing the value of what’s already there. Trying to maximize every second only distracts from actually experiencing it.

The reality is that college doesn’t end all at once. It fades gradually, in small, quiet moments, without a clear line marking when it’s over. This is what makes this time feel so overwhelming and significant.

Seniors should stop trying to outrun that feeling and start acknowledging it.

Letting this chapter end is uncomfortable, but avoiding that discomfort only makes it harder. Instead of filling every moment, there’s value in slowing down — in sitting with friends a little longer, in appreciating routines that once felt ordinary and in recognizing what this experience has meant.

No one’s ever fully ready for college to end.

But accepting that reality, rather than resisting it, is what allows these final weeks to actually matter.