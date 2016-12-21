Lehigh to change weekend building access beginning in 2017

Lehigh is going to change building access rules on weekends beginning Jan. 1, 2017, according to an email sent to the campus community Wednesday.

Starting in January, only Maginnes Hall, Neville Hall, Packard Lab and Rauch Business Center will remain unlocked and allow room reservations on the weekends. The email stated the new changes wouldn’t affect hours for all libraries, dining halls, the UC and Lamberton Hall.

Students who want to use any other academic building on Saturdays or Sundays need to receive access authorization from someone in the Lehigh administration or an academic department, such as a dean, department chair, president, provost, etc. Access authorization forms can be found on Lehigh’s website.