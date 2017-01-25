West Point administrator appointed as new Lehigh vice president for equity and community

President John Simon announced Donald Outing as the new vice president for equity and community, according to an email to the campus community.

Outing will start his position at Lehigh on Feb. 1. He is currently the chief diversity officer and director of diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

This position was created to coordinate and lead the current diversity efforts as well as implementing and creating new ones.

“I believe that this is an important step in Lehigh’s efforts to foster a campus culture of equitable community, and I’m certain that the addition of Dr. Outing to our leadership team will have an immediate positive impact,” Simon wrote in the email.