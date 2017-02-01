GALLERY: No Lost Generation holds rally of solidarity

No Generation Lost club held a rally of solidarity at the flagpole on Jan. 31.

The rally was intended to unite members of Lehigh University and allow for people to express their thoughts and emotions surrounding President Donald Trump’s recent executive actions preventing refugees and immigrants from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country.

No Generation Lost emphasized that the event was not political, it was just an opportunity for Lehigh members to stand in solidarity with those who may be affected by Trump’s recent immigration reform.