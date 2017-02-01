The Brown and White
You are at:»»GALLERY: No Lost Generation holds rally of solidarity

GALLERY: No Lost Generation holds rally of solidarity

0
By Read time: 1 minute; Published Multimedia

No Generation Lost club held a rally of solidarity at the flagpole on Jan. 31.

The rally was intended to unite members of Lehigh University and allow for people to express their thoughts and emotions surrounding President Donald Trump’s recent executive actions preventing refugees and immigrants from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country.

No Generation Lost emphasized that the event was not political, it was just an opportunity for Lehigh members to stand in solidarity with those who may be affected by Trump’s recent immigration reform.

Members of the Lehigh community gather at the flagpole for a rally of solidarity. Juan Palacio Moreno talks to the crowd at the rally about his experiences as an immigrant. (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Amanda Slichter, an assistant director of Residence Life and training and education coordinator for the Pride Center holds a sign at the rally. The sign reads, "Undocuqueer solidarity." (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Annika Ellenbogen, '18, and Tara Chaisson, '20, hold a sign at the rally. The sign reads, "This is not okay." (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Susan Edwards, faculty director of humanities, attends the rally with her daughter, Matilda. Edward's sign reads, "We stand with our students, our colleagues, our neighbors. Immigrants who make America great again."(Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Hailey, the dog of Amy Mccrae, coordinator of graduate life, wears a sign. Her sign reads, "I'll pee on your wall. No ban!" (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Massiel Checo, '20, and Martin Fernandez, '20, join hands at the rally for solidarity. The rally was organized to allow the Lehigh community to unite and show solidarity after news of President Donald Trump's recent changes on immigration. (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Martin Fernandez, '20, Massiel Checo, '20, and A'Taja Jackson listen to the speaker at the rally. During the rally members of the Lehigh community voiced their stories and opinions on immigration. (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) David Kroll, '20, spoke at the rally on his experience with the U.S. treatments of immigrants. He urges people to act and not be passive in the presence of injustice. (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Lounie Germain, '20, Kezia Ofosu-Oware, '20, Shanice Merteens, '20, Gaby Montes, '20, stand in silence at the rally. The four listen to David Kroll speak. (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Mikaila Skaroff, '17, and Katy Traut, '17, hold a sign they created at the rally. The sign reads, "Borders are bullshit." (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Clare Van Norden holds a sign at the rally. (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Danielle Sato, '19, holds a sign during rally. Her sign reads, "#Icantbequiet." (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff) Daniel Dalomeque, '20, holds up sign. His sign reads, "What does an American look like?" (Ashley Omoma/B&amp;W Staff)
<
>
Massiel Checo, '20, and Martin Fernandez, '20, join hands at the rally for solidarity. The rally was organized to allow the Lehigh community to unite and show solidarity after news of President Donald Trump's recent changes on immigration. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff)

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Multimedia
STORIFY: Lehigh community gathers to discuss petition for sanctuary campus

[View the story "Lehigh community gathers to discuss petition for sanctuary campus" on Storify]

Close