Lehigh celebrates Super Bowl LI

Sunday marks the 51st NFL Super Bowl, one of the most popular sporting events in America, and there are many ways to celebrate on and off campus. Whether you’re a New England Patriots fan, Atlanta Falcons fan or neither, there is something for everyone.

Food and drinks are typically assets to a classic Super Bowl festivity. Lehigh students don’t need to leave campus or call for delivery to eat.

Pandini’s in Upper Cort is having a special promotion “Super Bowl Savings” from Feb. 3-5. Pandini’s is offering a 16-inch cheese pizza for $9 or two cheese pizza slices with a fountain beverage for $4.50. Hawk’s Nest will also be having this “Super Bowl Savings” promotion, which includes 50 percent off traditional wings and a burger, side and fountain beverage for $9.

Students can also pick from other off-campus locations to eat at while watching the big game such as Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub. The restaurant offers 30 televisions throughout the venue to watch the game.

Every year, Molly’s holds a raffle with multiple prizes, which includes an HD TV. Last year, Molly’s raffled off two TVs. In addition to the raffle, the Irish grille will be having specials, including $6 for 10 wings, $6 for a cheesesteak and specials for well drinks from 10 p.m. to midnight, said Meegan Branscom, a member of Molly’s waitstaff.

Gryphons always plan gatherings for their residents during the holidays or big events, including the Super Bowl. Eden Weinflash, ’17, head Gryphon of Upper Cents, and her co-Gryphon have invited both of their halls for a viewing party with pizza, wings and cookie cake.

Some residence hall councils have prepared Super Bowl events for their residences as part of “Hall Wars,” which is a series of competitive events between different Lehigh residence halls. The purpose of Hall Wars is to create a more inclusive community and foster relationships between students living in different halls.

“I think events like Super Bowl parties are a good way to bring people together,” Weinflash said. “Even if not everyone is a football fan, residents are still likely to come out just to see their friends or eat free food.”

Weinflash said hosting a Super Bowl hall event is a positive experience for residents apart from simply providing food.

“Especially during the second semester when people are joining different organizations, I think it’s good to have events like these ones in the residence halls to make sure the community doesn’t drift apart,” Weinflash said.

Some students don’t have big plans for the game, because some would rather enjoy the game from the comfort of their own rooms with their friends. Jasmine Turnbull, ’18, plans to get together with a group of her friends to watch the game with the classic “food, eating and football.”