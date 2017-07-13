College of Education Dean Gary Sasso to retire at end of 2017-18 academic year

Gary M. Sasso, the dean of the College of Education, has announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2017-18 academic year after 10 years at Lehigh.

Sasso, who has presented and lectured internationally at hundreds of events, carries 30 years of experience as an educator, researcher and administrator. He has been published extensively as the former editor of Behavioral Disorders, and as a member of the editorial boards of other special education journals.

Sasso is credited with increasing the number of COE’s faculty and staff hires, aiding the creation of the Autism Clinic and creating a multidisciplinary program in early development education. He also served as interim vice president and associate provost for the Office of International Affairs in 2015.

In April, Sasso announced the termination of Lehigh’s Comparative and International Education program, a decision that angered its students and faculty.

Prior to his time at Lehigh, Sasso served as chair of the Teaching and Learning department at University of Iowa’s College of Education. Before that, he was a faculty member of the Department of Teaching and Learning and the Department of Pediatrics in the School of Medicine at Iowa. Sasso was also a professor at the University of Northern Colorado, where he developed the first academic and research program in Colorado for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Provost Patrick V. Farrell has announced that a search committee for Sasso’s replacement will convene during the fall semester.