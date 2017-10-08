In November, Lehigh football will play Lafayette College for the 152nd time. Tickets to the game went on sale in late September.

In preparation for the game, on-campus clubs and organizations have started making plans, some of which break from tradition.



This year, for the first time, Le-Laf will coincide with the Global Union’s International Week festivities.

“We thought it would be best for International Week and Le-Laf to be on the same week,” said Clara Buie, the program director of the Global Union and community engagement. “Everyone is already very excited that week, so we thought we would build on that momentum and have International Week be the same week.”

Buie said International Week will not interfere with rivalry week because the events will be scheduled at different times. However, one event — the international flag parade — will merge both Le-Laf and International Week.

Although Buie said it’s not confirmed yet, the plan is to integrate the flag parade into the Marching 97’s performance at the beginning of the game. She said the plan will be confirmed later this week.

Changes will also be made to the Lehigh-sponsored alumni tailgate and Le-Laf ticket sales.

The alumni tailgate will take place in a heated tent away from the student tailgates. Over 150 alumni have already confirmed they will be attending the tailgate.

“We wanted to have an alumni tailgate because if you didn’t know anyone that was having a tailgate for the game, you probably wouldn’t go,” said Jennifer Cunningham, an assistant vice president for alumni engagement. “With the Lehigh sponsored tailgate, alumni will always have a place to go and will be more inclined to come back for the game.”

This year, students can now buy two tickets to the game instead of one, but the prices for the tickets have remained the same.

Richard Haas, an assistant director for sales and marketing, said students are more inclined to go to the game if they can bring someone else.

Students can purchase a ticket and rivalry t-shirt for $25, and non-students can purchase a ticket for $28.50.

Haas said Lehigh wants to keep tickets affordable so everyone can attend the game, and he does not see ticket prices increasing in the near future.

Students will still partake in traditional rivalry week festivities such as Bed Races, the Turkey Trot and Eco-Flame.

Beatrice Maloney, ’18, president of the Alumni Student Association, said the club is still fine-tuning Bed Races so more students have the opportunity to be involved. She said she also hopes Bed Races will be an opportunity for alumni to return to campus and watch with current students.

Haas said, it’s important that Lehigh students attend the game on Nov. 18.

“It’s one of the best experiences you’ll have here at Lehigh,” he said.